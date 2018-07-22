Trump Is Angry Over Sluggish North Korea Talks Amid Reports Kim Jong Un Duped Him

President Trump has repeatedly declared his summit last month in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a success. Trump insists he has “solved” the North Korea problem and the nation is no longer a nuclear threat.

However, The Washington Post reports that privately, the US President is losing his cool with the lack of progress with North Korea.

North Korean officials have delayed and repeating canceled follow-up meetings with US officials. While failing to maintain basic communication with US diplomats, WaPo reports that the North Korea regime is keeping regular communication with China and South Korea.

US intelligence analyst revealed that satellite images showing the construction of a missile plant in a city in North Korea, leading The Defense Intelligence Agency to determine that Kim Jong Un has no intention of denuclearizing.

This led many commentators including former Director of the CIA to conclude that Trump has been duped by Kim Jong Un.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea hasn’t destroyed a missile testing facility, Trump said they would and U.S. intelligence officials have stated that Pyongyang is concealing vital parts of its nuclear program.

North Korea officials accused the United States of having a “gangster-like mindset” after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to the nation to hold nuclear talks.

However, both Pompeo and Trump insist that the talks are going well.

Trump has expressed his outrage at the media coverage of the Singapore summit on Twitter claiming that the media is not giving him enough credit for his success. The President has reportedly requested daily updates on the ongoing negotiations.

Earlier this month Trump tweeted the following.

“Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

North Korean state media denied that Trump threat of sanctions was responsible for the end of its nuclear weapons program, according to USA Today. The East Asian nation said its motives were based on “peace-loving intentions.”

Pyongyang also said Trump’s claim of orchestrating the historic summit between the two Koreas was misleading.

Trump tweeted earlier this week that he secured a commitment from Russia to help with North Korea and reaffirmed his belief that relations with the nation are good.

However, WaPo reports that Trump complained about the lack of progress in a meeting with his aides.

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, seemingly contradicted Trump’s claim on Twitter when she accused Russia of blocking efforts to punish North Korea’s illegal smuggling of petroleum products.