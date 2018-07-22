Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Ace lefty Chris Sale gets his first start of the second half for the Boston Red Sox who try to restart their offense against the Detroit Tigers.

The team with the most productive offense in Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox (per Baseball Reference stats), are off to a slow start in the second half, managing only one run in 18 innings against the Detroit Tigers pitching staff. But the Red Sox bats get one more chance to get untracked on Sunday as they play the decider of a three-game series that will live stream from Comerica Park.

The Red Sox have scored an MLB-best 5.31 runs per game, while Tigers pitchers have posted a 4.34 team ERA, well below the MLB average of 4.13. And yet, three Tigers pitchers shut Boston out on Saturday, as MLive reported, after six Detroit hurlers confined the Sox bats to just one run on Friday.

But Boston pitchers won the day on Friday, giving Boston a 1-0 win, and the Red Sox expect more lights-out work from their ace lefty Chris Sale, who takes the mound on Sunday for his first start since getting the call to start his third-straight All-Star game on Tuesday. Sale was dominant heading into the All-Star break, fanning at least 11 batters in five straight starts (per MLB.com) and compiling an 0.94 ERA in his last seven outings.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Major League Baseball clash from 41,000-seat Comerica Park, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 10:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, July 22.

Boston Red Sox ace lefty will go for his sixth-straight start of 11 or more strikeouts on Sunday. Ed Zurga / Getty Images

The Red Sox offense should get a boost as well with the return to the lineup of Triple Crown candidate J.D. Martinez, who sat out Saturday’s 5-0 shutout loss after a collision with the right-field wall making a catch on Friday, according to MassLive.

Martinez leads the American League with 80 RBIs while he’s fallen just one off the pace in the home run race with 29. A batting average of.325 puts Martinez, a former Tiger, in third place behind the Houston Astros Jose Altuve (.329) and Martinez’ own league-leading teammate Mookie Betts (.355, per BR).

The Tigers will counter with 31-year-old lefty Blaine Hardy, making just his ninth start of the season with 10 relief appearances. Hardy brings a 3.31 ERA and 3-2 record into the outing.

Blaine Hardy gets the start for Detroit in the rubber match of a three-game set against Boston on Sunday, Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers game live stream for free, use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Sox vs. Tigers matchup as one of its “Free Game of the Day” offerings — on a Sunday when every MLB.TV game will be offered for free.

That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Sunday afternoon Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.