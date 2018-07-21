Khloe Kardashian Says Her Bigger Nose & Lips Are A Result Of Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian recently took to social media to interact with some of her fans, and one Twitter user asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star about her noticeably plumper lips.

According to a July 19 report by Life & Style magazine, Khloe Kardashian responded to the comments about her fuller pout by revealing she had no idea why her lips had gotten so plump. In fact, she claims that her lips and her nose both got bigger during her pregnancy and that she’s still currently waiting for them to go back to normal.

“I think you are so beautiful, but your lips keep getting bigger and bigger. They are so huge now!” the fans said via Twitter.

“Honestly I have no idea. They got bigger during my pregnancy but I’m still waiting for them to go down. Same with my nose. I wonder how long it takes for everything to go back to before,” Khloe responded.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, back in April. The reality star shared a lot of her pregnancy with fans and has since shared adorable photos and videos of baby True as she grows bigger and bigger in the weeks following her birth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently opened up about her thoughts on plastic surgery and revealed that she is all for altering your look, if that is what you truly want. Khloe says that she hasn’t ruled out getting a nose job, because it’s something she thinks about nearly every day.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian claims that surgery is no different than wearing a ton of makeup, saying that everyone is putting on a mask every day and that if women want to change their looks through surgery it should be their choice. However, the new mom claims that it does bother her if a woman wants to change her looks to solely please a man.

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f–king mask basically every day anyway. I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first,” Khloe told Cosmopolitan.

Khloe Kardashian has often been criticized for her looks, along with her famous sisters. However, she seems to be grounded about the thought process behind making the big decision to go under the knife for a cosmetic procedure.