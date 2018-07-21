Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Washboard Abs In Tiny Orange Bikini

The photo is just one of her latest eye-candy offerings on social media, and it's so hot even Kim Kardashian commented on it.

Emily Ratajkowski is not one to cover up her impressive beach body when she heads outside or stays inside to snap some sultry photos of herself to post on social media. The one she snapped and posted to her official Instagram account on Saturday is no exception, and it shows the lovely Emily in repose on white in a tiny orange bikini. The post titled “Fresh out” highlights her washboard abs and leaves little to the imagination in regards to her cleavage and svelte torso.

Emily also wore a pair of Jade hoop earrings and gold necklace with charms in the photo. The pic has got over 500,000 likes in less than an hour, demonstrating that fans approved of her tangerine hip-grazing swimwear and stunning looks.

The “Blurred Lines” hottie modeled the revealing orange V-kini which features many of the key swim elements of her swimwear brand, Inamorata Swim. The Inamorata Swim line features thong briefs, risqué cut outs and high-waisted cuts. Incidentally, Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most devoted disciples of the V-kini style, and its high-rise cut really makes her hourglass shape more prominent while also drawing attention to the length of her gams.

Fresh out A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 21, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

The image was so smokin’ hot, even reality star, Kim Kardashian commented on the photo. Kim commented with three peach emojis, according to the Daily Mail, and the symbols obviously referenced Emily’s butt.

The 27-year-old is fond of exhibiting her incredible shape, and her social media account is riddled with barely-there outfits such as the one shown below titled “home for a day” where she poses on a rock among the rapids. The image quenches by showing off her tiny waist, flat tummy and illustrates why she has been nicknamed “The Mozart of boobs.” Emily topped off the animal-print ensemble with a come-hither look and straw hat.

✨home for a day✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

Earlier in the month, Emily Ratajkowski posted a sexy shot of her peachy posterior while she sunbathed on a yacht. The image, which the cutie captioned with four hearts, highlighted the Gone Girl actress’s famous assets while she relaxed in a blue bikini with white polka-dots.

???????????????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 7, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Not one to just limit herself to swimwear, emrata stepped out with a canary-yellow peekaboo dress that showed off her sun-kissed skin. The outfit immediately invited comparisons to the uncannily similar yellow dresses that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had sported just a few weeks ago, according to InStyle. Except for the fact that theirs involved quite a bit more solid fabric in them.

Flora or fauna? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

Can you just imagine Emily’s naughty outfit on the two royal sister-in-laws? The scandal!