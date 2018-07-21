Ariana Grande Wears Paint And Nothing Else In Latest ‘God Is A Woman’ Photo

Singer Ariana Grande released her “God Is A Woman” video earlier this month to huge acclaim. She also thrilled her Instagram fans when she posted a picture of herself in her paint from the video.

In the image, it appears as if Grande wears strategically placed paint and little else, and her 123 million followers responded positively rewarding her with well over half a million likes in the first 30 minutes the image was posted.

The “God Is A Woman” singer captioned the artistic image, “not sure what I was doing but at least she committed.”

In the pictures, Grande’s hair is slicked back and braided into a beautiful long braid that also featured paint matching the singer’s body.

According to an Allure report, artist Alexa Meade painted Grande for the video. Meade revealed that the painting inspiration for the video was “Grey Lines with Blue, Black, and Yellow,” by Georgia O’Keeffe from 1923. Meade said of O’Keeffe’s work, “Her flowers were so suggestive, and the idea was to create Ariana in the middle of a giant Georgia O’Keeffe painting.”

Although Meade typically covers entire bodies in paint, Grande had the idea to leave some of her skin bare because the colors complimented her skin tones well. Meade said, “I spent a lot of my time during the shoot ensuring that the paint in the bath looked good and she wasn’t getting paint splashed on her face. I wasn’t able to take a step back and see the finished product until later. It turned out so epically beautiful.”

In all, the preparation for the shoot took about 40 minutes, and Meade had a mere two weeks to create the entire concept, which included a bath filled with vegan milk alternative.

Grande’s fourth album, Sweetener, comes out later this year, and she recently revealed the song list for the upcoming release. Fans did not love that she included a song on the album named “Pete,” which is the name of her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

Grande responded to her fans, and she wrote, “He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK. I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Grande and Davidson got engaged just weeks after they started dating, according to a People report, which is similar to how Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged after a whirlwind romance recently.