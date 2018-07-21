Khloe Kardashian Would ‘Totally Say Yes’ To A Marriage Proposal From Tristan Thompson Under One Condition

If Tristan hopes to marry Khloe, he'll have to agree to remain in Los Angeles.

Could Khloe Kardashian be headed for a walk down the aisle with Tristan Thompson?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping her fans on their toes as to whether or not she plans on staying with her beau after his cheating was brought to light while she was still pregnant with their daughter, True. The couple stayed together after their baby girl was born and Tristan even followed Khloe back to her Calabasas home in Los Angeles where they currently reside.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, an insider is claiming that not only is Khloe, 34, ready to put Tristan’s cheating past behind her, but she would “totally say yes” if he were to get down on bended knee and propose. However, before she does, Khloe has one condition that is non-negotiable and it has a lot to do with her current living situation.

“Khloe and Tristan are finally in a really great space together, and she is ready to take the next step with him, under one condition. Khloe would totally say yes to Tristan if he proposed today, as long as he promises to let them stay in Calabasas near her family.”

Fans might find it surprising that Khloe would be willing to marry the Cleveland Cavaliers player as the Inquisitr previously reported that the couple supposedly can barely even speak to one another as they “have nothing to say to each other”. To make matters even worse, Khloe and Tristan reportedly find each other to be very dull with “no intellectual stimulation to speak of.”

This is probably where fans might begin to scratch their heads in confusion as the couple has been photographed hitting the town together for dinner and other outdoor activities numerous times since returning to Los Angeles. However, it was reported that their outings are “forced” and neither of them actually enjoy the other’s company and couples therapy is clearly not helping.

Despite this, the Hollywood Life insider claims that Khloe and Tristan are “in a good place” and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Khloe is back home, which makes her feel “safe and secure”.

“Tristan has taken the last few months to rebuild trust and love with Khloe and they are in a good place today. Khloe loves being in LA, she feels much more safe and secure here with the support of her sisters. Khloe loves the father of her baby and would like to grow her family with him, but if things are going to work out with them long-term, Khloe has told Tristan that she really wants to stay put.”

Only time will tell as to whether or not Khloe and Tristan will be able to work out their differences and decide if they really do want to be together once and for all.