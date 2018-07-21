Roseanne Barr Claims ABC Fired Her Because She Voted For Donald Trump

Roseanne Barr claims that she was fired by ABC because she voted for Donald Trump. She also provided an explanation regarding why she isn’t a racist, which is also somehow something she claims she was labelled for supporting Trump’s presidential bid. In fact, Roaseanne said quite a few things in her video shot from her studio where she could speak freely “without the filter of the biased media.”

The entire flap started when Roseanne tweeted that she thought former Obama adviser Valerie Jarret was the”offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes” according to Yahoo. Roseanne said that she was using Ambien at the time and must have tweeted it without her knowledge. She also apologized for what she said in another tweet: “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks, I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

Prior to the apology, which was delayed in coming out, ABC fired Roseanne from the show she starred in.”Roseanne”, as writers, including Wanda Sykes, tendered resignations, along with reports that a couple cast members contacted their agents to get them off the show. In a matter of hours, the show appeared to be dead. That would have normally been the end of it all, but Roseanne pressed on.

Please be advised this video includes adult language.

In her video, Roseanne referred to Jarret as a “B***H”, and also provided her rationale for why her “Planet of The Apes” remark was not racist.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the bitch was white, goddammit. I thought the bitch was white. F***!”

Not long after the Jarret incident was explained by Roseanne, she posted another video, this one called “Roseanne Barr’s official statement” which can be seen on YouTube. In this video she makes her claim that ABC fired her for voting for Trump. She also claimed that voting for Trump is why she has been labelled a racist, because voting for him is not allowed in Hollywood, as reported by ET Online.

Roseanne Barr Goes Berserk, Rehashes Valerie Jarrett Controversy in New Video: 'I Thought the B—- Was White!' https://t.co/ZR2I6HnEW7 via @TVLine pic.twitter.com/1rgKyePDsS — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) July 20, 2018

A Roseanne Spin-off, without Roseanne, has been green-lit for ten episodes, and Roseanne is rumored to have her own talk show in the works. The reaction to Roseanne’s videos offering explanations for the events of her life the past couple of months did not appear to play out well on social media, as many criticized her doubling down on the Jarret tweet by finding other ways to insult her.