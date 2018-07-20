Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Latest Instagram Pic

The reality star has already lost 33 pounds.

It’s hard to believe that Khloe Kardashian gave birth to daughter, True Thompson, only three months ago.

And up until the birth of her sweet baby girl, Khloe was a fitness enthusiast, giving fans glimpses of her intense workouts and time in the gym. And now that she has been cleared to work out once again post-baby, Khloe is back to her old ways and is looking better than ever.

Today, the 34-year-old shared a photo with fans on her popular Instagram page and plain and simple, she looks amazing. In the snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sits on a small stair in what appears to be her backyard. The new mama has a face full of subtle, yet stunning makeup as she stares off into the distance. Kardashian wears her blonde locks down and slightly curled in the front as she twirls just a bit of hair in her left hand.

In the image, Khloe also gives fans a sneak peak at her post-baby body, looking incredibly fit in tight black spandex along with a tight black top. Khloe’s ripped legs are fully on display and you can also see the definition in her arms in this particular image. To complete her “lounging around” look, the reality star dons a simple silver necklace along with a pair of Yeezy’s from her brother-in-law Kanye’s collection.

Though the photo was posted to her account a little less than an hour ago, it has already gained plenty of attention from Kardashian’s followers. So far, the photo has earned Khloe an impressive 479,000 likes in addition to 2,400 comments. While a handful of fans chimed in to let Khloe know how amazing she looks, countless other fans commented on Khloe’s bangin’ post-baby body.

Since the birth of her daughter, Khloe has already dropped 33 pounds. According to the Inquisitr, the reality star has been working hard at the gym doing two workouts a day. Khloe’s fitness trainer, Don Brooks, also dished that the 34-year-old’s workouts combine calorie-torching cardio exercise and weight training, which helps to “burn body fat and lose a lot of weight.” In terms of food, Kardashian has been sticking to a low-carb, high protein diet and has also cut down on excess calories and junk food.

You go, girl!