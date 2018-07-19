Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons’ ‘Date Night With Drake’ Interrupted By Ben’s Ex Tinashe

This marks the third time that Tinashe crashed a date between Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons.

There’s nothing more awkward than an ex who can’t take the hint, and Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons can attest to that fact.

According to the Daily Mail, Tinashe — who dated Ben Simmons before he left her for the second-youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan — crashed a date between Kendall Jenner and her ex on Wednesday night, marking the third time that the sometime R’n’B singer was caught “stalking” her ex.

Jenner and Simmons were in West Hollywood, partying with Drake at the trendy Delilah club, when the brouhaha began.

Drake told the couple that Tinashe wasn’t invited to his party, and Simmons is now considering hiring extra security because his ex is “obsessed” with him.

Sources close to Simmons find it “suspicious” that Tinashe is nearly everywhere that he goes, especially if he’s with Jenner.

Simmons says that Tinashe is looking for a proverbial “chink in the armor” between himself and Kendall, and is looking to exploit that “chink” if she finds one by getting back with Simmons.

For his part, however, Simmons says that Tinashe “cannot get over the fact” that it’s over between the two of them, and he’s moved on, happily, with Kendall Jenner.

But Tinashe, who only dated Simmons from March until May of this year, has a very different story.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the “No Drama” singer claims that it’s Simmons who’s texting her to “come through where he’s at,” not the other way around.

happy camper A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 5, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

Claiming that she felt uncomfortable addressing the “stalking” claims, Tinashe made clear that there’s no “love triangle” between herself, Simmons, and Kendall Jenner — even though Tinashe’s younger brother, Kudzai Kachingwe, claims that Simmons cheated on Tinashe with Kendall Jenner.

What’s more, Tinashe claims that Simmons broke up with her because she was “doing Kardashian s**t,” and she found it ironic that he made these claims only to shack up with a Kardashian/Jenner a few days later.

Tinashe also claims that even though she was “in love” with Simmons, she “got hurt,” and she wouldn’t be the first, nor would she be the last, woman in that sort of a situation. However, she reiterated that she wasn’t a “stalker” and that she was trying to “live her best life” regardless of what other people claim.

As far as Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are concerned, however, they’re taking their relationship to the next level, and have even allegedly rented a house together.