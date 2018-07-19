Teresa Giudice Is Pressuring ‘RHONJ’ Producers To Upgrade Danielle Staub To A Full-Time Role

One-time enemies Terea Giudice and Danielle Staub are now as thick as thieves.

Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub have reportedly gotten quite close to one another amid filming on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In fact, they’ve gotten so close that Giudice is allegedly putting pressure on her producers to upgrade Staub to a full-time role.

“Teresa considers Danielle family. They act like sisters now. Danielle will do anything for Teresa and Teresa feels she can rely on Danielle more than anyone,” an insider told All About the Tea on July 18.

During filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, a feud erupted between Staub and their co-star, Margaret Josephs, and right away, Giudice sided with Staub and abandoned any potential friendship she had with Josephs.

“Teresa has always had her doubts about Marge, which were confirmed this season. Teresa is 100 percent backing Danielle,” the insider explained.

Although it has been reported that Staub will continue to appear in a part-time role during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9, just as she did during Season 8, Giudice isn’t happy with that and has allegedly dealt her producers an ultimatum about upgrading her friend to a full-time role.

According to the report, Giudice has never gone to bat in such an intense manner for anyone on the show. However, her efforts may be in vain due to Josephs’ close friendship with Real Housewives of New Jersey producer Dorothy Toran.

Because of Margaret Josephs’ closeness with Real Housewives of New Jersey producer Dorothy Toran, Teresa Giudice reportedly feels that she will be unable to convince staffers to include Danielle Staub on their series in a full-time role during upcoming episodes.

“Dorothy had a birthday party for her husband Friday night. Marge was there with her hubby, assistant, and friends. Both Danielle and Teresa did not go,” the All About the Tea insider explained. “Teresa is starting to feel there’s some favoritism there.”

When Giudice and Staub appeared on the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey they were far from friendly with one another and throughout the second season, the tension between them was evident. Then, after Staub left the show after Season 2, the women spent years apart before unexpectedly reconciling their relationship in late 2016 after Giudice served an 11-month prison term for charges of bank and wire fraud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 9.