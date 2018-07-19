Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner’s Friend Over Comments About Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly not happy about her mother Kris Jenner’s longtime friend, Lisa Stanley, speaking out about her during on her radio show.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian interacted with fans via Twitter this week, and shaded Kris Jenner’s radio host friend, Lisa Stanley, in the process. Stanley spoke out about Khloe’s relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and his cheating scandal. When asked about the comments via social media, Kardashian simply replied, “Who is Lisa Stanley???”

Khloe Kardashian’s comment comes just one day after Lisa Stanley opened up about the famous family on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ show. “She was never planning on leaving him,” Stanley said of Khloe and Tristan. “Khloe was always going to try and make this work for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Thompson] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man,” Stanley claimed.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe feels like she made the right decision by giving Tristan a second chance after the cheating scandal. Sources tell Hollywood Life that the NBA star has stepped up in a big way following the drama and has become a loving father to baby True.

“Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with. She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity,” a source told the outlet.

Since moving back to L.A. for the summer, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spotted out multiple times together. They’ve been seen heading to lunch and dinner dates, spending time with friends, including Tristan’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, and the pair even hosted a Fourth of July party at their home earlier this month. It looks like they’ve moved on from the cheating scandal, and they want everyone else to move on as well.