Thomas Markle Jr. wrote a handwritten note to the queen.

The Markle side of Duchess Meghan’s family doesn’t know how to take “no” for an answer because even after they have been asked not to give interviews, they continue to speak out in an effort to force Meghan Markle to receive them at Kensington Palace. The Duchess of Sussex has been ganged up on by her father and her half-siblings who seem to have a list of demands from Meghan.

Radar Online says that Thomas Markle Jr. wrote a note to Queen Elizabeth asking that she meet with his father, give Thomas Sr. a royal title, and force Meghan to see their father who is allegedly ailing. He also asked if the queen can give a title to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“Possibly you can give Tom SNR and Doria royal titles which would also make my father very proud.”

Meghan Markle’s brother explained in his handwritten letter to the queen that his sister “owes” their father.

“Possibly this could happen if Meghan were to bring Tom SNR to the palace sooner than later because my father deserved to be treated like Royalty like he treated Meghan her whole life. She owes him that.”

https://t.co/cVjb1mJsEE Meghan Markle’s 'friend' claims story about Thomas Markle's heart surgery was 'all made up' so he could miss royal wedding https://t.co/sUl5p7YMp2 pic.twitter.com/zSrV3cHDGn — London Cleaners – Stalwart Cleaning (@londoncleaners2) July 19, 2018

Several sources have reported that after his various stunts with the press, all contact with Thomas Markle was cut off. The royal family was disgusted by Markle’s interviews with Piers Morgan and others about Meghan Markle being unhappy and looking scared in photos.

The younger Thomas Markle askes another favor of the queen and assumes that she has the power to force the Duchess of Sussex to meet and talk with her disappointing family by playing the health card once again.

“I urge you to convince Meg to bring her father to the palace for him to meet the royal family and spend time with him, I recently went to see him after hearing of his heart surgery and his health is not that good.”

The Markle family seems to be trying every trick in the book to convince Duchess Meghan to allow them back into her life. Her father said that if Meghan and Harry will take his calls he will stop giving inappropriate interviews to the tabloid press.

Then he switched gears and reminded the Duchess of Sussex that his birthday was coming up, and it would be wonderful to hear from his youngest child.