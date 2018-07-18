Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Matching Mini Skirt And Crop Top In Latest Instagram Post

The reality star is at it again.

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram is just on fire!

Today, the mother of three once again took to her popular social media page to share yet another photo of her incredibly fit body. In the past, Kardashian has been no stranger to baring it all for the cameras, and today was certainly no exception as Kourt showed off her rock solid body in a matching two-piece set.

In the new snapshot, Kourtney appears to have just taken a shopping trip as she holds a white bag in her right hand. The 39-year-old looks off to the side as she dons a pair of sunglasses and a short, healthy haircut. Draped across her left arm is a white purse, but what really stole the show in the photo was Kardashian’s outfit choice — a crop top and mini skirt. The short skirt left little to the imagination, creeping all the way up to Kourtney’s upper thigh. The metallic black skirt with a white flower pattern perfectly exposes Kourtney’s toned legs.

Moving to the top of the outfit, Kardashian dons a silver metallic crop top with the same exact pattern. Of course, the crop top exposes Kardashian’s stomach, which is as flat as a pancake. Pretty impressive for having given birth to three children.

And within just minutes of the post, Kardashian’s photo has already earned her a ton of attention from her Instagram followers with over 218,000 likes as well as 1,000 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on Kardashian’s fit body while countless others just wanted to know where she got her outfit. A few other fans also asked Kourtney what she does to stay in such good shape.

“Good lawd you look amazing.”

“What exercise do you do to for your legs?” another fan asked.

“I love this outfit Kourtney,” one more chimed in.

Kardashian also made a splash with fans two days ago by sharing a daring photo of her backside. As the Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her round bottom to her fans in a floral thonged bikini. But it wasn’t just the photo of Kardashian that had fans talking; it was her boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s comment on the sexy picture.

“That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote.

Shortly after posting the comment, it was deleted, but once fans caught wind of Younes’ thoughts, it immediately made news headlines. Allegedly, Kourtney was not too pleased with her boyfriend’s snarky comment and sources revealed that Kardashian was “frustrated” by Bendjima’s comment, and in general, she’s unhappy with his impulsive behavior. Could there be trouble in paradise?