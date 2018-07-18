David Foster And Yolanda Hadid Are No Longer Speaking After Katharine McPhee Engagement

Yolanda Hadid is no longer in contact with her former husband.

David Foster and Yolanda Hadid are no longer in touch.

On the heels of the 68-year-old music producer’s engagement to singer Katharine McPhee, who is just 34 years old, a source has informed People magazine that he and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star aren’t on speaking terms.

“They don’t talk to each other but don’t have a reason to,” a source told the magazine.

While Foster and Hadid were together for nearly 10 years and married for four, they did not share any children together. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Foster and Hadid announced their divorce in December 2015, on the day of the Season 6 premiere, and in October 2017, their split was finalized.

Although the former couple didn’t share any children with each other, David is dad to five children, including Allison, Amy, Erin, Sara, and Jordan, and Yolanda shares three children, including Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, with her first husband, Mohamed Hadid.

“She didn’t spend a ton of time with his kids, but that’s because they were really already grown up and out of the house by the time they got married,” a source said of Hadid’s relationship with her ex-husband’s family.

“She’s focused on her own health and her own children, but nothing really surprises her about David,” the insider added of Hadid’s thoughts on Foster’s engagement.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee were first linked to one another last fall but didn’t go public with their romance until this past May. Then, in early July, the couple announced their engagement on social media during a romantic getaway in Italy.

Before embarking on a romantic relationship with one another last year, Foster and McPhee were close friends and maintained a professional relationship with one another after meeting on the set of American Idol years ago. In fact, the couple was so close that Foster actually performed during McPhee’s first wedding to her now-ex-husband Nick Cokas.

As for the love life of Hadid, she appears to be single at the moment after enjoying a short-lived romance with Matt Minnis earlier this year.

In February, during an interview with the Daily Mail, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed over her then-boyfriend and proclaimed that she was in love.

“There’s nothing better to be in love, it’s a crazy thing, it just makes life more exciting and beautiful but I also worked for it,” she said. “I really took two years of my life to work through all of my stuff after my divorce and really look into my power as a single woman, a single women to three children and really know and learn I’m OK.”