‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Brittany Cartwright’s Diet Secrets Revealed After 25 Pound Weight Loss

How did Brittany Cartwright shed the added pounds?

Brittany Cartwright recently dropped 25 pounds and she’s looking great.

According to a July 17 report from Hollywood Life, the Vanderpump Rules star gained weight after moving from her home in Kentucky to be with her now-fiance, Jax Taylor, in Los Angeles. As a source explained, Cartwright was in the “honeymoon phase” of her relationship at that time and stopped exercising.

“She got very comfortable in her love and relationship, and then kind of just stopped working out. They were eating out more, and she was drinking a lot, which is how she gained all the weight,” said a source close to Cartwright.

Cartwright seemed to gain even more weight when she and Taylor temporarily returned to Kentucky at the end of 2016 to film their Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. While in town, Cartwright and Taylor engaged in the comfort foods her home state had to offer and admittedly put on some added pounds.

One year later, after she and Taylor endured a three-month split, Cartwright got to the point where she felt she wasn’t herself and decided to make some life changes and get her body back. As Hollywood Life explained, Cartwright’s rekindled romance and recent engagement prompted Cartwright to slim down.

“Once she said yes to Jax and they got engaged, Brittany became more determined than ever to lose the weight once and for all,” the insider said. “She began working hard so that she can look and feel great on her wedding day.”

As for how she’s been dropping the weight, the insider went on to reveal that Cartwright has been training with “lots of jogging, springs, running back and forth and switching to floor weights in between.”

“She has been eating healthier, cutting out a lot of the extra alcohol too, and it has worked. She has lost a ton of weight really fast. She looks great, feels sexy again, and can’t wait to show off her new skinny curves on her wedding day,” the insider added.

After three years of dating, Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany Cartwright during a trip to their favorite restaurant in Malibu, Neptune’s Net. During their date, Bravo TV cameras were on hand to capture the exciting moment for the show’s upcoming season.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. No word yet on a potential second season of their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.