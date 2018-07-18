Destiny’s Child Songstress Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility

The Destiny's Child songstress recently said that she suffered from depression.

Just a few days after admitting that she suffers from depression, Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has checked into a mental health facility.

According to the Daily Mail, Michelle Williams is getting treated in a facility in Los Angeles, California.

Williams previously spoke extensively with The Talk about her struggles with mental health, and admitted that at one point, she actually felt “suicidal.”

Whether Williams felt suicidal this time around is unclear, however.

“Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” she said in a statement as she checked into the mental health hospital, whose name has not been released to the general public.

Williams said that she’s been suffering from depression from when she was 13 years old.

Part of the reason for her suffering, according to the outlet, is that she never experienced the same level of success as her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

For example, when Williams released her own solo album, Heart to Yours, she only sold about 200,000 copies, compared to the 5 million copies that Dangerously in Love from Beyonce sold.

However, Michelle has never had anything but good things to say about her Destiny’s Child bandmates — calling them like her “sisters,” especially when it comes to working with them.

For a brief period of time, fans of the group thought Michelle Williams would be able to pull through, especially when Destiny’s Child reunited at Coachella this past April. Ultimately, the full reunion never happened.

There were other things going right in Williams’ life, as well: she’d just accepted a proposal of marriage from her longtime boyfriend, Chad Johnson, a pastor.

In fact, the duo — who met last year at one of Pastor Johnson’s retreats — were working on their wedding plans for the longest time. And, for his part, the Pastor simply wanted to enjoy the process of getting married to Williams, and even told her as much in their joint interview announcing their engagement.

It’s unclear if, in fact, the wedding between Williams and the Pastor is going forward, or if it’s just “one of those things.” Whatever the case, in light of the recent and plentiful suicides going on with many celebrities and politicians, it’s good that Michelle Williams is taking proactive steps to better her mental health, and making self-care her priority.