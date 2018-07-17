Camille Kostek Struts Her Stuff In Bikini For Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, rocked the runway during Miami Swim Week in bikinis for Sports Illustrated.

Camille Kostek strutted her stuff during Miami Swim Week in some stylish bikinis. Camille celebrated the moment on Instagram, saying that the “show walk is dedicated to all of my #MiddleModels and all the mentors and agents I’ve met with over the years that told me I’d never walk runway.” She never let those words get her down though, because look at her now!

Camille’s boyfriend Rob commented on the Instagram photo too, saying “O baby, I would be considered a super plus size if I modeled and I’m damn sexy… own it, embrace it, be different, respect all types and just do you baby!!” Kostek let her boyfriend know afterwards, “@gronk love you,” detailed the New York Post.

Camille was one 15 women chosen during the #SISwimSearch open casting call for models to showcase Sports Illustrated‘s first swimwear line ever launched. The open casting call was all Camille needed to get her foot into the door. Although she had trouble getting SI’s attention in the past because she didn’t have representation, the casting call allowed her to walk in and meet the right people. And bam! She ended up on the 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in February, according to the Boston Herald.

Kostek wore several different swimsuits, one which was a patriotic red-white-and-blue ensemble complete with a see-through red visor. The bikini was white, with red and white accents on the edges. She also rocked a bikini with pink and green tropical flora and leaves.

Kostek has never been shy about vocalizing her past ups and downs with the modeling industry. She previously posted on Instagram the harsh realities of an aspiring model in New York City.

“I learned about the modeling industry very quickly when I stepped into agencies a few years ago in New York City. It was a constant battle of wanting to be signed but not wanting to transform my body to drastic measures to meet their wants. I faced the most rejection in this industry in NYC specifically. My measurements didn’t meet most of the requirements but that hadn’t discouraged me from being hopeful of meeting the right representation when the time was right.”

Camille stayed strong throughout all of the rejections, though, and never caved in to unrealistic expectations or the way she should look. It led her all the way to Sports Illustrated, and now she can celebrate all of her hard work. Since she was in the swimsuit issue, Camille has signed on with the One.1 agency in New York.

I’m not a morning person Miami A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jul 15, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

For aspiring models who have an atypical body size or shape, Camille is an awesome inspiration to keep working hard to achieve their dreams.