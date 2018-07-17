Ryan Edwards’ Pregnant Wife Mackenzie Standifer Is Returning To Instagram Ahead Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8

Mackenzie Standifer is headed back to social media.

Ryan Edwards’ wife’s month-long social media hiatus is coming to an end.

On July 17, Starcasm shared a report in which they confirmed that the photographer who took over the Teen Mom OG star’s page earlier this year, Christan C. George, was preparing to hand the account back to her ahead of the upcoming premiere of Season 8.

On Instagram, George shared a statement with his fans and followers.

“Hey Humans HUGE update. I’m Christan the photographer who has been filling up your feed in Mackenzie Edwards absence! She has decided to return to social media,” he wrote. “That being said, she has asked to reclaim her following on Instagram (after all you guys followed her in the first place) and I can’t blame her!”

Edwards and Standifer both quit social media several months ago after facing tons of backlash online due to his questionable behavior on Teen Mom OG and her decision to remain dedicated to him throughout his issues.

As fans well know, Edwards’ drug use has been a hot topic for years and while he entered rehab last year to address his addiction to heroin, many viewers of Teen Mom OG have continued to accuse him of continuing to use drugs.

Edwards’ former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, has also been skeptical about whether or not he is truly sober and has been requiring him to take drug tests before spending time with their nine-year-old son, Bentley Edwards.

In addition to facing ongoing allegations of drug use, Ryan Edwards was also dealt with the news of his wife Mackenzie Standifer’s pregnancy during the seventh season of Teen Mom OG. Now, as fans await the premiere of the upcoming eighth season of the show, they will likely get to watch as Edwards and Standifer prepare for their new addition.

During the latest season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Farrah Abraham and her producer, Morgan J. Freeman, engaged in standoff that ended with Abraham leaving the show. As fans may recall, Freeman said that he would not be able to continue to film Abraham if she would not quit working in the adult entertainment industry. However, Abraham was unwilling to quit her ongoing commitments and chose to walk away from Teen Mom OG.

Although a number of potential replacements have been named in recent months, MTV has not yet confirmed who will be filling Abraham’s shoes.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 will air on MTV sometime later this year.