Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Want To ‘Cook’ With You

If you ever wondered what it would be like to take off to the desert and cook with Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, you’ll have to keep on wondering. There’s no way that Pinkman and Heisenberg are going to cook up a batch of the blue again. However, if you would be satisfied cooking breakfast with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the Krystal Ship on the Sony lot, that is possible for one lucky person and a friend.

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Breaking Bad, Cranston and Paul have teamed up to help a pair of charitable causes with the help of Sony and hopefully a lot of donors. The pair have teamed up with Omaze, which is an online conduit between influencers, celebrities, non-profits, and donors. What separates them from so many others is that what they offer to donors is the chance at once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, such as meeting Maroon 5 and a Game of Thrones tour through Northern Ireland with Liam “The Onion Knight” Cunningham as examples. They also give away high-end cars, Harley’s, and shopping sprees for people more into those types of things.

The thing about Omaze is that the more you donate, the more entries you get. For example, $10 is 10 entries, and $100 is 100 entries. Some levels of giving $100 and over earn a gift such as a t-shirt, autographed photo, all the way up to a set-worn hazmat suit. Even if you don’t get the chance to have Cranston and Paul make your eggs sunny side up, you can at least win some cool swag. And you won’t have to risk seeing Heisenberg serving you coffee in his tighty whities.

The winner and a friend will be flown to Los Angeles and put in a hotel. In addition to food, the get-together will allow time to talk about the show, tour the Krystal Ship, take tons of pictures, and do some serious bonding. Paul might even slip back into being Jessee and call you b*tch if the mood strikes him. Who knows what can happen?

To help promote the event, the pair teamed up to make a special video to let their fans know what they’re up to and it is quite “revealing.”

All of the donations raised on this campaign will go to two charities, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Kind Campaign. Information about each is available on Omaze.

The NCMEC mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. In 34 years, NCMEC has assisted in the recovery of over 260,000 missing and sexually exploited children. They operate a 24/7 hotline (1-800-THE-LOST®) for tips and leads, and a CyberTipline®, for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation.

The Kind Campaign raises awareness and offers healing to the negative and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying through their global movement, documentary film, in-school assemblies and educational curriculum.