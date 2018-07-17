Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Spills The Beans On The First Time They Met

Little did Asghari know when he got that call in the middle of the night that "one of the biggest artists of all time" would become his "better half."

In October 2016, Sam Asghari received a phone call in the middle of the night about a job. Because it was for a Britney Spears video, he was excited about the opportunity, but he didn’t know where it would lead. Asghari recently talked to Men’s Health about the first time they met, including his attempt at an icebreaker.

When Asghari received that fateful phone call, he had just finished working on Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home” music video. He explained that he woke to two voicemails from his agent. He was frantic to find a lead for Britney Spears’ new video, “Slumber Party.” Leads for music videos are typically cast months before the shooting. Asghari commented that, “It went through so much to get to me. I don’t know if it’s some sort of a blessing or just meant to be.” Whatever it was, he accepted the job and was on the California set two days later.

Understandably nervous about meeting someone he describes as “one of the biggest artists of all time,” he made an attempt to break the ice when he met Spears. He described their encounter.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

The two chatted between takes and exchanged numbers when the video wrapped.

Sam Asghari speaks about his relationship with Britney Spears! https://t.co/a6CpUVyvTC pic.twitter.com/KndRLi3rXG — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) July 17, 2018

It was Britney who followed up on that phone number exchange according to ET.

“It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know? I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

The first date was for sushi, and they’ve been together ever since. Spears and Asghari tried to keep things on the down low, but paparazzi caught them together on a date in December 2017. On New Year’s Day this year, they went public when she posted a photo of the two of them together, his arm around her, to Instagram.

They’ve been sharing peeks at their life together on Instagram from time to time since then, including some workout posts that are a big hit. Sam, a former personal trainer, creates the routines where he and Britney use each other’s bodyweight to do things like chest presses, crunches, and some exercises he designed himself. Asghari says that when he works out without Spears, he stays motivated with her song, “Stronger.” He says he likes to cook for Britney too with paninis, pesto pasta, and chicken recipes being some of their go-tos.

Stronger together @samasghari ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Asghari obviously adores Spears. He talked about how having her in his life motivates him. One of the things he admires about her is her humility. “If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing,” he said. “I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”