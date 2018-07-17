‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Terrifies Son During Road Rage Incident [VIDEO]

Jenelle Evans is seen screaming profanities at another driver with her young son in the front seat.

Jenelle Evans’ highly publicized road rage incident is about to be seen on Teen Mom 2.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of the MTV series, the mother of three is seen cussing out another driver in North Carolina as her oldest child, eight-year-old Jace, sits in the front seat.

“Are you f*****g me dude?” Evans screams as her son appears horrified.

As Evans drives down the road, a pickup truck is seen driving alongside her and as the vehicle makes its way past her, Jace looks concerned as he attempts to keep an eye on the truck. Meanwhile, Evans appears to be irate after allegedly being brake-checked by the man behind the wheel of the pickup truck.

News of Evans’ road rage incident was first shared back in April. At the time, reports claimed Evans had supposedly pulled a gun on the pickup truck driver with her son and one of her other kids in the car. However, when the longtime reality star called police to report the incident, she failed to mention that she had allegedly threatened the other driver with a firearm.

In a report taken by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center CFS, via Radar Online, the other driver claimed Evans “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him.”

According to the other driver, Evans was blocking traffic and when he tried to pass her as everyone else was doing, she allegedly flipped out and followed him to his home. At that point, he allegedly egged the reality star on, telling her to “bring it.”

“[Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then she pulled a 10-84/G,” which is the code for “suspect with a gun,” the report continued.

Jenelle Evans responded to the claims against her by accusing the other driver of tailgating her as she drove with her son, who she had taken to therapy.

“He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour,” she claimed. “He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

Evans also claimed that because of the man’s driving, her son Jace almost got whiplash and nearly hit his head on her dashboard.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new epodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.