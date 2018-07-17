Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Remain Inseparable, Hold Hands During Late Night Stroll

Ariana and Pete were spotted holding hands during a late night stroll in New York City.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson remain inseparable since shocking news of their engagement broke just a month after the duo started dating. The 25-year-old singer and her 24-year-old fiancé were spotted enjoying a late-night stroll in New York City last night, according to Daily Mail.

The happy, smitten couple were pictured holding hands as they walked side-by-side. Ari was also holding hands with her older brother Frankie.

The newly engaged singer opted for a casual cool ensemble sporting a black sweatshirt with her own face printed on the front and a cozy pair of grey Victoria’s Secret leggings. Keeping up with her signature hairstyle, Ariana had her dark brown locks up in a high ponytail.

Pete opted to wear a short-sleeved camouflage shirt which showed off his tattooed arms. Davidson paired his camo shirt with a pair of long black shorts, white sneakers, and blue slots. Wearing his blue baseball cap backwards, Ari’s fiancé carried several shopping bags as they continued on their stroll.

Frankie, the most vibrantly colored of the trio, donned a white t-shirt with a daisy pattern. He paired the t-shirt with pale yellow short shorts and a pair of matching white and yellow shoes. Frankie – like his sister Ari – sported his own signature hairstyle with his blonde locks up in a mohawk.

In one photo, Ariana, Frankie, and Pete appeared to be all smiles during their shopping venture. In a second photo, the trio each gazed in different directions with various looks of intrigue on their face.

A video posted by YouTube, showed footage of Ariana and Pete shopping at Barney’s in downtown New York much earlier in the day. The couple were wearing completely different clothing in the video. Ari’s brother Frankie also didn’t appear to have joined them on their shopping venture in the footage.

The individual shooting the video footage could be heard saying hello to both Ariana and Pete several times. The camera man also noted that he liked Ari’s new music and the singer politely thanked him, playing with her hair while entering the store.

Grande and Davidson have been setting social media on fire and sending their fans into a frenzy since news of their whirlwind engagement broke. Receiving a lot of criticism for how quickly they got engaged, both Ari and Pete maintain they are “only human” despite their professional lives and can fall in love fast and hard just like anyone else can.

According to US Weekly, Ari recently defended both her and Justin Bieber’s engagements. “You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives …… right ….?” The singer questioned in a since tweet that has since been deleted.