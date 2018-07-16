‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Tuesday, July 17: Wyatt Restrains Sally As She Attacks Zoe, Xander Questions

New 'B&B' spoilers indicate Xander figures out what Zoe's been up to and Sally's not happy.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 17 reveal that sparks will fly as Sally (Courtney Hope) tries to physically attack Zoe (Kiara Barnes), according to She Knows Soaps. Xander (Adain Bradley) put together the pieces that Zoe has already befriended Emma (Nia Sioux).

After Xander (Adain Bradley) revealed that he knows who apparently has been threatening Hope (Annika Noelle), he needs to act quickly because only he knows how obsessive Zoe really is. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that she wormed her way into painting a mural for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and that she posted threatening messages on the HTFT website. Xander believes that the threatening messages are actually directed toward Emma.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that “Xander realizes Zoe is the person working at Wyatt’s who has had contact with Emma.” When he talked to Emma about his ex-girlfriend, he didn’t mention her name so she has no idea that she has actually met this girl. Xander will need to act swiftly before Zoe harms Emma in any way.

Speaking of harm, it seems as if Zoe is the one who should run and hide while she can. There are two people who are going to be very irate once they realize how she has taken advantage of their kindness.

Sally and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gave Zoe a chance even though she admitted that she is a self-taught, new painter. However, Wyatt needed someone to paint over the wall where Sally had shot a bullet through. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Sally had taken aim at a picture of Bill and the wall had suffered for it.

Sally will be furious because she had had to defend herself for something she didn’t do. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) had accused her of making the anonymous posts and had ultimately fired her. Hope had been disturbed to hear that the person who was trying to make nice with her was actually stabbing her in the back, and Liam (Scott Clifton) also did not stick up for her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that when Sally sees Zoe, she will lunge at her. Fortunately, Wyatt will be there and hold her back as she tries to attack Zoe. Perhaps he should let Zoe get what’s coming to her. After all, Sally didn’t come back from New York to be waylaid by a girl from London. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.