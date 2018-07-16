‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Says He Plans To Propose To Pregnant Girlfriend

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is opening up about the future of his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

According to a July 16 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin says that he does plan to ask Lauren Comeau to marry him in the future. However, the couple is staying focused on their little bundle of joy for now.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, Javi and Lauren announced that they were expecting their first child together back in May, and stunned many viewers. The couple had previously dated after Marroquin’s divorce from Kailyn Lowry. However, they split and Javi began dating his co-star, Briana DeJesus. When Javi and Briana ended their relationship earlier this year Marroquin began dating Lauren again, and the two quickly got pregnant.

Now, Javi Marroquin says that he plans to marry Lauren Comeau, but they have to prepare for their new baby first.”Definitely in the future I will propose. The focus is on the baby first,” the Teen Mom 2 dad stated, adding that Lauren has “officially” moved into his home in Delaware to be near him and his oldest son, Lincoln, whose mother is Kailyn Lowry.

“She’s officially moved into my house. We got a new place and we’ll be moving there in two weeks. It’s nice to have her here. We’ve been traveling non-stop so it’s nice that she doesn’t have to travel. She’s really good to Lincoln. He loves her and he asks about her all the time. He’s happy she’s here permanently,” Javi revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau held a gender reveal party at their home over the weekend. The couple found out that they were expecting a baby boy, and that Lincoln would be getting yet another brother. “I had a feeling it was going to be a boy,” the Teen Mom 2 star said. “I’m super excited for a boy. They’re super easy,” he added.

Javi and Lauren used a soccer ball to reveal the baby’s gender. Marroquin revealed that he loves soccer and that it was also a good way for Lincoln to be involved in the big reveal. “Soccer is my passion and we wanted a way for Lincoln to be involved. He kicked the ball. He is really happy it’s a boy,” the Teen Mom 2 star stated.

Fans will likely see more of Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s pregnancy joy during next season of Teen Mom 2.