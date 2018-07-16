‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps Checks Back Into Rehab For A Second Time

The 'RHONY' star will miss the Season 10 reunion as she heads back to rehab.

Luann de Lesseps is headed back to rehab once again to try and take care of her substance abuse issues.

As fans of the Real Housewives of New York City know, de Lesseps made headlines and shocked he fans when she was arrested. As People shared earlier this year, the reality star was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, after she was found trespassing in a hotel with an unidentified man. Luann was later arrested after she refused to leave but that’s when things took a turn for the worse. De Lesseps ended up assaulting a police officer in the midst of it all and later, she was charged with a number of things, including “disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.”

Since the arrest, Luann went to rehab and that was part of her storyline on this past season of the RHONY. But according to People, the 53-year-old has checked back into rehab following a relapse. Interestingly enough, Luann authorized her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, to speak on her behalf as de Lesseps enters an alcohol treatment center for the second time this year.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process. Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Additionally, Frankel told press that Luann loves to do cabaret and she is hoping to get the help that she needs so she can return to the stage soon to continue to do what she loves. Bravo also issued a statement on the matter as the rehab stint will cause de Lesseps to miss the reunion filming and they seem very supportive of the reality star.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy,” they dished.

Luann made headlines earlier this month after her ex-husband and two children filed a lawsuit against the troubled star. As the Inquisitr shared, as part of her divorce settlement, the 53-year-old was supposed to put half of her Sag Harbor home (worth $3.1 million) in a trust for her children, Noel and Victoria. But instead, she kept it all in her own name and had intentions to sell her place in Sag Harbor so she could purchase a place in upstate New York.

Obviously, that did not go over very well with the rest of the family and thus, a lawsuit against de Lesseps was filed by her husband and two children. Frankel dished that the new lawsuit had a part in sending Luann back to rehab.

“Recent additional family stress was a catalyst to her taking a break,” Frankel says.

Hopefully, she can get the help she needs.