The athlete takes his relationship with the pageant queen to a new level by publicly confirming they are an item.

Notoriously famous Christian sports star Tim Tebow has confirmed that he has a new leading lady in his life.

The athlete is dating Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” the former NFL player told ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez.

“I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Tebow — who in 2016 switched sports and now plays outfield for the New York Mets’ minor league team, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies — has often spoken about his longing for true love.

“I don’t want to be single,” the 30-year-old told People last spring.

“I’m ready to settle down and start a family. I want to have kids. I have so many things I want. No one will be happier than me when I finally find the right person.”

One of the reasons why the handsome jock may not have yet found the woman of his dreams is because he is seeking a partner that is as devoted to God as he is.

“My faith is important to me — it’s the most important thing,” Tebow explained to People. “I need to be with someone who also shares that faith.”

Does beauty queen Nel-Peters share his beliefs?

The 23-year-old South African native was crowned Miss South Africa 2017 on March 26, 2017, and then won the title of Miss Universe on Nov. 26, 2017.

The current New York City resident, who is fluent in both English and Afrikaans, has a bachelor’s degree in business management from South Africa’s North-West University.

Nel-Peters considers her half-sister, Franje, who is disabled due to being born without a cerebellum, her greatest “motivator in life,” according to SA People.

The South African website also said that the model loves making handmade greeting cards and scrapbooking in her spare time, enjoys outdoor activities like hiking and running, and her favorite dish is “oxtail in a red wine reduction served with samp [coarsely ground dried corn kernels].”

She is also “passionate about a program she helped developed to train women in self-defense in various situations” that she plans to share with as many females as she can, according to the Miss Universe website.

Neither Tebow nor Nel-Peters have revealed exactly how long they have been dating, but they just recently showed up in their first social media post together.

Meanwhile, Tebow’s new book, This Is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream. Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose., comes out Sept. 25 from WaterBrook.