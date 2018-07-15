New Mexico Tour Bus Crash Death Toll Up To Three With 24 More Injured

Four vehicle pileup claims multiple lives in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to ABC, a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles were involved in a domino effect car crash around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, on the stretch of Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, New Mexico (about 18 miles north of Albuquerque).

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Keith Elder said that the accident initiated when a car hit a pickup truck from behind, and its driver was ejected onto the highway. The bus driver took evasive action to avoid hitting the disabled car and its driver and rolled. The overturned bus was then sideswiped by a semi-truck.

Authorities say 35 people were on the bus, (although the bus company could only confirm 34, including 32 passengers and 2 drivers) and 38 people were checked by emergency personnel on scene. The person ejected from the car was killed, and two other fatalities were reported, although it’s unknown whether they were bus passengers or in one of the other vehicles involved. All three of the dead victims’ names are being withheld until relatives can be notified, said Elder.

At least two victims of the crash were airlifted from the scene by medical helicopters.

Rio Rancho Fire Rescue commented

“Multiple RRFR crews responded to a roll over bus crash on I25, just north of Bernalillo. Several trapped patients had to be extricated from the bus using the Jaws of Life. Numerous fire and EMS agencies from the metro area were on scene to assist with multiple injured passengers.”

Twelve of the injured were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital. Three were in critical condition, while others had injuries ranging from cuts and broken bones to head and internal injuries, KRQE reported. Eight other patients were taken to an alternate area hospital, where six were treated and released.

Sheriff’s officials said the bus was operated by El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express. Jerry Rosenbaum, president of the company, said the bus was traveling from Denver to El Paso. He also released a comment.

“Our main concern has been the safety of the passengers and drivers. The ‘what happened’ and ‘how it happened’ answer will have to come from the investigators.”

Rosenbaum stated that of the passengers who weren’t in need of medical attention or refused to be transported to a hospital, several had been picked up by family and the rest had been bussed on to El Paso.

The accident closed Interstate 25 in both directions for more than 11 hours before it was reopened, according to USA Today.