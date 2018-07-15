Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Evan Felker Called His Estranged Wife 22 Times, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Miranda Lambert caused some controversy when it was revealed that she was dating a married man, Evan Felker, earlier this year. Felker, who is currently estranged from his wife, Staci Nelson, is now being called out for allegedly trying to contact his soon-to-be ex-wife.

According to a July 14 report by Radar Online, Staci Nelson says that Evan Felker called her 22 times within a two-day period and even showed off all of her missed calls. “Is 22 missed calls in 2 days to an estranged wife really the behavior of a happy person?” Staci said of Evan.

As many fans will remember, Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker met when his band, Turnpike Troubadours, began touring with Lambert in February, the same month that Evan filed for divorce from Staci Nelson. The couple was only married for one year before the divorce drama.

At the time of the divorce filing, Lambert was allegedly still dating country singer Anderson East. Miranda and Anderson announced their split in April, and after it was revealed that Lambert and Felker were dating, many fans began to speculate that one or both of them may have been cheating on their significant others when their relationship started.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert has allegedly demanded that Evan Felker stop speaking to Staci Nelson, as she is reportedly eager for the couple’s divorce to be final. However, that’s not stopping Miranda from planning a future with Evan.

Sources tell Life & Style Magazine that Lambert is hoping that things progress with Felker and that she may eventually have a baby with the singer.

“While it’s only early days in her relationship with Evan, Miranda would love to have a baby with him. Miranda would like him to be divorced first, but the truth is she doesn’t really care that it’s not official yet. She’s really happy with Evan and sees herself building a life and a family with him.”

However, things could get messy if Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker were to get pregnant before the divorce is finalized. The singer has had some controversial relationships in the past, namely with country music superstar and Voice coach, Blake Shelton, who is currently dating Gwen Stefani. A pregnancy would likely have everyone talking, including Staci Nelson.

“Miranda and Evan have been hooking up like a couple on their honeymoon. If Evan’s divorce ends up being drawn out and she were to get pregnant, she could give birth before it’s finalized and actually have a baby with a married man,” a source added.