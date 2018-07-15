Protests Erupt in Chicago In Response To Police-Involved Shooting In South Shore

Shooting of local barber by Chicago police officers ignites protests

According to ABC 7, a fatal police-involved shooting Saturday night has ignited Chicago’s South Side, where protesters clashed with police overnight. Latest reports have four protesters arrested and four police officers injured in the melee.

Chicago police officials have stated that officers on foot patrol saw a man walking around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Clyde Ave and 71st St. The officers say they saw a bulge in his waistband, leading them to believe he was armed. They approached and confronted him, but the man became combative and then tried to run away. The officers opened fire and the man was fatally shot.

Protesters quickly gathered at the scene of the shooting, and they became combative, throwing rocks and bottles at police officers, punching them, and jumping on squad cars. Four police officers were reportedly injured, and four protesters were arrested.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, dozens of officers were called to the scene as the crowd increased to more than 100 people and chanting began:

“Who do you serve? Who do you protect?”

Sun Times reporter Nader Issa posted on Twitter that as protesters began a march towards the police station, journalists covering the scene (including himself) were subject to police violence.

I had my press badge held up in one hand and my phone in the other while I was saying "I'm a reporter." Two Chicago Police officers repeatedly pushed me, then smacked my phone out of my hand and threw me back. I lost my balance but can't remember if I hit the ground or not. pic.twitter.com/vhi4gjlNla — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

The crowd of protesters was eventually dispersed.

According to AP News, Chicago police patrol chief Fred Waller commented on the police involved shooting, telling a news conference the following.

“They thought he appeared to be reaching for a weapon, which he did have a weapon on him, and the officers tragically shot him… It was some semiautomatic weapon. He also had magazines on him. The police department gets no joy in these type of incidents…it’s not something that they plan to do. It’s just a tragic incident all the way around.”

The man, who has been identified by neighbors as a 30-year-old known as “Snoop” suffered multiple gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at a Jackson Park Hospital. They say he was a barber and that he did own a weapon and had a concealed carry permit.

The police disagree. According to Waller, the weapon recovered at the scene was a semi-automatic, and magazines of ammunition were also found. Waller stated that the police do not believe that the man had a concealed carry permit for the weapon.

The shooting was reportedly caught on police body cameras, and an investigation is underway.

Witness Allen Davis said, “Another black man killed by the police, something’s got to change. I’m sick of this.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has issued a public statement saying it is committed to a “thorough, objective and unbiased investigation and requests the public’s patience and cooperation.” Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.