Rita Ora Dons Bra, Corset Top At Concert In Manchester

It's hard to believe Rita had any jitters to overcome during her Hits Radio performance!

Fifty Shades of Grey star Rita Ora donned a bra and corset top during her Hits Radio performance in Manchester earlier today.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, the sensational 27-year-old actress and singer opened up about relying on the energy of her fans and followers to overcome pre-performance jitters. Given the eye-catching bra and choice of ensemble, it is hard to believe she suffered any type of nerves prior to this performance.

“I usually just rely on having all my fans out there at my concerts. If there’s a lot of them, I feed off their energy to overcome nerves,” the singer revealed during the exclusive interview with Daily Mail.

Rita also noted that she was just like everyone else when it comes to stage fright, “I do have my moments of doubt like everyone else but I just focus on the buzz and the excitement from the crowd.”

Rita’s bra and corset top was a prime example of the reason why she enjoys performing so much as it allows her to be free to express herself in a way she would not normally do so.

“Essentially it’s liberating for me to let loose and perform my songs and do what I love in front of all those people.”

As those who have followed Rita for a while know, she is a very well-rounded individual as acting, singing, songwriting, and performing all hold very near and dear places within her heart. Her song “Strong” is one she is most proud of. The song was so close to her heart and personal that it took her just a couple hours to get out what she wanted to say when she originally drafted it.

For those who don’t follow her music, Rita is also known for her role as Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise. According to the Albanian beauty, her role in the saucy franchise allowed her to develop a pretty close friendship with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

“Jamie lives near me in West London and that’s cool and we got to know each other,” Ora told Daily Mail.“And Dakota has actually become a really good friend of mine. I really respect them and they are very professional, talented people. They have both been so kind to me.”

Just a day prior, Ora rocked a similarly saucy outfit oozing with confidence during her performance at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino’s day club, Go Pool. During this performance, she donned a sheer, bedazzled bodysuit and white slacks. With these back-to-back performances and incredibly ensembles, there’s no denying Rita looks great in just about anything.

Rita is currently keeping busy with her Girls Tour.