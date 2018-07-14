Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Toned Legs In A Mini Red Dress On Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in a red dress while out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on a date night. The beautiful singer turns 49 this month but maintains her youthful figure as she put her toned legs on display in a mini dress.

The Daily Mail reports that Lopez was out at Sunset Boulevard going to dinner with a suited-up Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and actress clutched her stylish purse, which matched her gold and red heels.

The red dress accentuated her curves and the thigh-baring mini skirt gave her incredible legs a full display.

The 48-year-old pulled her dark blonde hair into a ponytail, highlighting her radiant complexion and sharp cheekbones.

The 42-year-old Major League Baseball legend wore a dark brown suit as he walked side-by-side his girlfriend.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly been dating since March last year. Since the couple made their debut at the 2017 Met Gala, they have shared several PDA moments on the red carpet and on social media.

The romance followed Rodriguez’s February split from 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki, who was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Lopez reportedly had a fling with Drake, which the rapper referenced in several songs.

Jennifer Lopez is smitten with Rodriguez and frequently shares photos of the former MLB star with her 76 million Instagram followers.

Jennifer Lopez showcases stellar stems in sultry red dress while dining with Alex Rodriguez – Daily Mail https://t.co/LAkOyUlERc pic.twitter.com/z4TOyPV9mZ — Jennifer Lopez News (@J_LopezNews) July 14, 2018

Lopez was briefly married to Ojani Noa in 1997, and dancer Cris Judd for about a year. She later married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and they divorced in 2011. The former couple had 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The former New York Yankees slugger has two daughters — Ella, 9, and Natasha, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They ended their six-year marriage in 2008.

Lopez has discussed marriage with Rodriguez but the Shades of Blue actress is taking her time, according to US Magazine.

“I do believe in marriage,” the 48-year-old, told Harper’s Bazaar in a cover story in March. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

Lopez also addressed the engagement rumors on Good Morning America after she was photographed with a ring on her wedding finger.

“We have to take our time. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature. We’re grownups. We’re going to take our time and take things at our own pace.”

Lopez and Rodriguez are still going strong but the beautiful couple is not tying the knot anytime soon.