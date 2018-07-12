2018 Emmy Nominations: ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Atlanta,’ And ‘Westworld’ On Deck For The Coveted Award

'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'This Is Us,' and 'The Crown' are also some of the top contenders.

It’s almost that time of year once again. The 2018 Emmy nominations were revealed on Thursday with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley and former actor of NBC’s The Blacklist, Ryan Eggold, sounding off on the nominees for each category.

Here are some of the top category nominees, per People.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Westworld (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

While Netflix’s The Crown, NBC’s This Is Us, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are wildly popular, did one of these shows have what it took to claim the honor from fan favorite, HBO’s Game of Thrones?

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Ed Harris – Westworld

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy – The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Kerri Russell – The Americans

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Matt Smith – The Crown

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series

GLOW (Netflix)

Atlanta (FX)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macey – Shameless

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Bill Hader – Barry

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Allison Janney – Mom

Issa Rae – Insecure

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Pamelon Adlon – Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This year’s Emmys will see a new actress take the award as Julia Louis-Dreyfus previously reigned supreme for her role in HBO’s Veep. Filming for the show’s seventh season was delayed due to Louis-Dreyfus’s cancer diagnosis.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler – Barry

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta

Megan Mullaly – Will & Grace

Outstanding Limited Series

Godless (Netflix)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic Channel)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

The Alienist (TNT)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

John Legend –Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss –The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch –Patrick Melrose

Jesse Plemons –USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Jeff Daniels –The Looming Tower

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jessica Biel –The Sinner

Regina King –Seven Seconds

Laura Dern –The Tale

Sarah Paulson –American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco –Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Michelle Dockery –Godless

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (BBC One)

Portlandia (IFC)

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman (Netflix)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The complete list of categories and nominees is provided by the Emmys website.

The 70th annual Emmy awards will be hosted this year by SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost and will air on NBC on September 17.