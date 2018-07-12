2018 Emmy Nominations: ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Atlanta,’ And ‘Westworld’ On Deck For The Coveted Award

It’s almost that time of year once again. The 2018 Emmy nominations were revealed on Thursday with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley and former actor of NBC’s The Blacklist, Ryan Eggold, sounding off on the nominees for each category.
Here are some of the top category nominees, per People.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Westworld (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
While Netflix’s The Crown, NBC’s This Is Us, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are wildly popular, did one of these shows have what it took to claim the honor from fan favorite, HBO’s Game of Thrones?
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Ed Harris – Westworld
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy – The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Kerri Russell – The Americans
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Matt Smith – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Storming the #Emmys with 22 nominations. Congrats to the cast and crew of @GameOfThrones. pic.twitter.com/BwzG4yzc6t
— HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The #HandmaidsTale for your #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.
The fight goes on. pic.twitter.com/hLGdabkMJb
— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) July 12, 2018
Outstanding Comedy Series
GLOW (Netflix)
Atlanta (FX)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Barry (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macey – Shameless
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Bill Hader – Barry
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Allison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Pamelon Adlon – Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Congrats to the cast and crew of Atlanta on their Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. #AtlantaFX #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ryq1cWJEEE
— AtlantaFX (@AtlantaFX) July 12, 2018
This year’s Emmys will see a new actress take the award as Julia Louis-Dreyfus previously reigned supreme for her role in HBO’s Veep. Filming for the show’s seventh season was delayed due to Louis-Dreyfus’s cancer diagnosis.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler – Barry
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
Megan Mullaly – Will & Grace
Outstanding Limited Series
Godless (Netflix)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic Channel)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
The Alienist (TNT)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
John Legend –Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Darren Criss –The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch –Patrick Melrose
Jesse Plemons –USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Jeff Daniels –The Looming Tower
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jessica Biel –The Sinner
Regina King –Seven Seconds
Laura Dern –The Tale
Sarah Paulson –American Horror Story: Cult
Edie Falco –Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Michelle Dockery –Godless
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (BBC One)
Portlandia (IFC)
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman (Netflix)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Here we come, #Emmys ✨
Congratulations to the entire #SNL team and thank you to everyone who watched Season 43! pic.twitter.com/4KG05UMGGK
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) July 12, 2018
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The complete list of categories and nominees is provided by the Emmys website.
The 70th annual Emmy awards will be hosted this year by SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost and will air on NBC on September 17.