Selena Gomez Looks Workout Chic, Shows Off Abs In Puma Sports Bra And Leggings

Fresh off the heels of her ex, Justin Bieber’s, engagement announcement, Selena Gomez is sizzling in Puma.

Today, Gomez took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a photo of herself as part of her paid partnership with lifestyle brand, Puma. In the image, Gomez looks absolutely beautiful with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, donning a bright red lipstick and a pair of hoop earrings. Of course, she’s dressed from head to toe in Puma gear, sporting a black Puma sports bra with a white logo on the front and a matching pair of black leggings with the logo written down the side of the left leg in big, bold letters.

To complete the outfit, the 25-year-old also rocks a pair of black Puma shoes that have a little white and brown detailing on them. The “Wolves” shows off her toned abs in the picture as she puts her hand over her head and strikes a pose in front of a white background. It comes as no shock that Selena’s photo has earned a ton of attention from her 138 million Instagram followers with over 1.5 million likes in addition to 23,000 comments in less than an hour of the post being live.

A few fans commented on the snapshot to let the singer know how amazing her body looks while countless others couldn’t help but gush over Selena’s beauty. Of course, there was also a handful of fans who had no words, just emojis to share their thoughts on the image.

“I’m happy cause you seem to be the same happy.”

“Just WOW. This woman is my idol ok. Ain’t got words. Grateful,” another fan wrote.

“So beautiful,” one more commented.

And following Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, a lot of fans have been keeping their eyes on Selena to see how she’s doing or if she has any sort of reaction to it. As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, many thought that Selena may have had a subtle message regarding the engagement as she was recently spotted in the Big Apple, donning a T-shirt with the words, “Only The Strong Survive,” written on the shirt’s breast-pocket in bold, white capitalized letters.

Gomez never commented on the hidden message of the shirt (if there even was one) but sources close to the singer have dished that Gomez is not really phased by the engagement. In fact, as news of the engagement broke, Gomez was spotted on a boat with friends and appeared to be having a great time.

Maybe in time, she will break her silence. For now, fans can only speculate.