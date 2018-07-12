Nicole Scherzinger Lays On The Beach As She Poses In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Nicole Scherzinger’s got a bomb body and she hasn’t been afraid to show it off this summer.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the former member of the Pussycat Dolls seemed to be having the time of her life in Mykonos, Greece, with a bunch of friends. The songstress was there to celebrate her 40th birthday, and spent most of her time either on the beach or splashing around in the water. The normally fashion-forward Scherzinger dressed the part of a Grecian tourist, rocking a bright blue swimsuit that buckles just at the waist. She even struck a pose in the sexy, blue bikini for her Instagram followers which earned her a ton of traffic with over 99,000 likes and 640 plus comments, most of which were fans gushing over her beauty.

And this week, Nicole is at it again, showing off her amazing swimsuit body to her Instagram followers. Yesterday, the 40-year-old posted a series of photos of herself at a beach in Vietnam. In the first of the two photos, Scherzinger sits in the wet sand, just where the waves break and water washes up on the shore. The black haired beauty does her best Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition pose, leaning her head on one hand while posing with the other hand on her hip. She looks absolutely stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit with a low-plunging neckline.

As usual, she wears her long, dark locks down and seems to be wearing very minimal makeup, going for a more natural look. In the second of the two images in the post, Scherzinger poses at the same spot on the shore but this time, she lays her hand on her arm and looks seductively into the camera. Like her previous swimsuit-clad picture, this one has also gained Scherzinger a ton of attention with over 101,000 likes as well as 630 plus comments. Many fans chimed in to say that they are jealous of the fact that it seems like Nicole is always on vacation while countless others wanted to let the singer know how amazing she looks.

“Nicole Scherzinger enjoying life like i would do everyday.”

“You are the most beautiful lady in the whole world,” another fan commented.

“Gorgeous pics Nicole! U and the camera are made for each other,” one more fan gushed.

Earlier this week, Nicole partied hard in Mykonos. According to the Daily Mail, the singer appeared to be a little tipsy as she left a celebrity filled Mykonos hot spot. She was seen accompanied by two friends, who helped her to walk down the stairs, but clearly was having a good time.

Seems like Nicole is really living it up on her vacation.