‘Long Island Medium’ Star Dissolves Business Ahead Of Split From Spouse

What will this mean for their impending divorce proceedings?

Long Island Medium star Larry Caputo had allegedly dissolved his business just two months before his separation was announced from wife Theresa Caputo. What will this mean as they move forward in their divorce proceedings regarding the couple’s shared assets?

Radar Online reported that they obtained records which shows Larry’s personal business Big Larry Apparel LLC was shut down before he and estranged wife Theresa announced their separation in December 2017. Caputo’s business was built on creating custom shirts and was started in 2012. Radar reported Caputo’s annual revenue for the business was over $100,000 per year.

The reports obtained by Radar show that the business was dissolved and made inactive on March 26, 2016. Radar reported that the New York Department of State, Division of Corporations revealed, “the business voluntarily shut down without any given reason, and the company did not have any tax troubles.”

The website biglarryapparel.com has closed down and the business’ Twitter account is active but no current tweets have been posted.

Radar reported that Larry’s estranged wife, Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has an estimated net worth of almost $3 million, all of it made during her 28-year marriage to Larry.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Caputo has officially pulled the plug on her marriage, according to Radar Online. The site reported that court records from the couple’s home city of Long Island, New York, show that the reality star and psychic medium filed for divorce on April 16, 2018.

The couple, who were married for 28 years, announced in December via a statement published by People Magazine, that they had decided to separate.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” the statement read. “We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” The couple shares two adult children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

Larry told TMZ he moved to Los Angeles at the end of September 2017, and he has lived on the West Coast ever since. He revealed to the site’s cameras that his and Theresa’s separation, as seen on the show, was a three-month trial period, and now they’re officially getting a divorce.

“We’re in divorce proceedings. So that’s been going on for like the last six months. It’s not finalized, I don’t know when it will be,” he said while appearing to become emotional. “But that’s where we’re at. I’m doing fine, I know she’s doing well. I’m happy, we’ve moved on with our lives.”