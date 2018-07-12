Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus Had Sex With Sleeping Woman And Didn’t Tell Her He Had Herpes, Lawsuit Claims

The Jaguars defensive tackle has a string of off-the-field problems dating back to his tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

Marcell Dareus had sex with a sleeping woman and failed to disclose that he had herpes, a lawsuit filed against the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle claims.

A Texas woman identified as Jane Doe claimed that the NFL All-Pro had sex with her after she had passed out and did not disclose his sexually transmitted disease, News4Jax reported. The complaint was filed last week in a Florida court over an incident that allegedly happened in Houston last April.

The suit claimed that the woman went on a date with Dareus and the two ended up staying the night at a hotel together. The woman says she woke in the morning and did not remember the previous night, and Dareus told her they had sex, the report noted.

The relationship continued after the first night, but Dareus failed to disclose that he had a sexually transmitted disease, the lawsuit claims.

“The complaint goes on to say that Dareus saw the woman the following two days and the pair had sex on multiple occasions,” the News4Jax report noted. “Later the same week, the complaint argues, the woman came down with symptoms and went to see a doctor, who diagnosed her with herpes.”

Marcell Dareus was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars midway through the 2017 season after a rocky tenure with the Buffalo Bills that included a series of off-the-field problems. In 2015, he was suspended for the first game of the season for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The next season, he had a second violation of the policy that resulted in a four-game suspension. Dareus was also arrested two times, including once for possession of drug paraphernalia and another time for drag racing with teammate Jerry Hughes.

The trade to Jacksonville seemed to give new life to Dareus’ career, as he had been on a decline over the past two seasons in Buffalo. He made an immediate impact and became a key cog in a defensive unit that led the team’s surprise run to the AFC Championship game.

Marcell Dareus faces another lawsuit from a Las Vegas woman who claimed that the NFL star sexually assaulted her at a party in 2014. Dareus has asked a judge to throw out that lawsuit, which could interfere with his upcoming season, Jaguars beat writer Philip Heilman reported. Dareus would be due in court on August 9, the same day as the first preseason game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.