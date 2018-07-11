Kaley Cuoco Wants To Have A Baby ‘Right Away’ After Marrying Karl Cook, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The actress hoped to have two kids by the time she turned 35, the insider shared.

Kaley Cuoco has her love and her marriage, and now she doesn’t want to wait long to get the baby carriage.

The star of The Big Bang Theory reportedly doesn’t want to waste any time before starting a family with new husband Karl Cook. Less than two weeks after the couple tied the knot, a source told Hollywood Life that Cuoco is excited to start her family. The source said that the 32-year-old Cuoco had already hoped to have children at this point in her life, and is eager to put her longtime plans into motion.

“Kaley wants a baby right away, and she says she’s going about it in a very old-school way,” the unnamed insider told the celebrity news outlet. The source added that Kaley hoped to have two children by the time she turned 35, so she would have to get started immediately.

Though she may feel pressure to start a family soon, another source told Life & Style that the actress has no regrets about her failed marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting that ended with no children.

“Thing didn’t work out with Ryan, but Kaley has absolutely no regrets. She believes everything happens for a reason,” the source said (via Hollywood Life). “Kaley can’t believe she found Karl, and they both want the same thing in life. There’s no doubt that she is going to be a wonderful mom.”

That seems to be a different tune than a few months ago, when Cuoco admitted that her divorce left her soured on the idea of marriage in general. She told Cosmopolitan that Sweeting “changed” during the marriage, which ended in failure.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she said (via The Huffington Post). “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed.”

There could be a bit of a delay in her baby plans. Cuoco ended up undergoing shoulder surgery just five days after the couple tied the knot. The actress shared some photos of her recovery and the support she’s been getting from Karl Cook.

This is a very Kaley Cuoco honeymoon! https://t.co/dp8egFGWVm — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 6, 2018

While the new report claims that Kaley Cuoco wants to start her family very soon, the actress has not spoken publicly about any plans she may have for a baby. She could have a bit more time for raising babies in the near future, however — Digital Spy noted that The Big Bang Theory showrunner Steve Holland has dropped hints that the upcoming season of the show may be its last.