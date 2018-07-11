Caroline Wozniacki Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body To Celebrate Her 28th Birthday

Caroline Wozniacki is celebrating her birthday in style.

Earlier today, the tennis superstar sizzled in an Instagram post as she showed off her amazingly fit body. In the picture, it appears as though the the 28-year-old is on the bow of a boat as she poses with a rock cave just behind her. She kneels on a blue padded mat and puts her hands on her hips while she wears a big smile. The tennis superstar’s toned abs are fully on display as she rocks a little pink bikini that also shows off her muscular legs and arms.

Caroline was clearly going for the laid back and beachy look in this particular image, wearing little to no makeup and her long blonde hair down and wavy. She shares with her one million plus Instagram followers that she is currently in Capri, enjoying her 28th birthday. So far, the image has gained a lot of attention from Wozniacki’s followers with over 97,000 likes in addition to 1,800 plus comments within just a few hours of the post.

Countless fans were quick to comment on her amazing body while many of her other followers wished her a very happy birthday. Like many other celebrity bikini posts, some other fans just used heart eye and flame emojis to express their feelings on the snapshot.

Birthday smiles! #Capri #feeling28 A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:04am PDT

“A big birthday wishes to you with lots of love and happiness from india.. Love you @carowozniacki..stay blessed!!! Cant wait to see you again playing on the court.. Enjoy ur birthday.”

“Happy birthday to beautiful with abs of everyone’s dreams. GOD Bless you always,” another gushed.

The post comes just after the popular Wimbledon tournament, where Wozniacki lost in the 2nd round to Russian star Ekaterina Makanrova. But judging by the photo, Caroline doesn’t seem to be taking the loss too hard. And earlier this year, Caroline had some other good news to celebrate — an engagement. According to People, the Danish tennis star and NBA star David Lee got engaged while they were vacationing in Bora Bora in November of last year.

Wozniacki took to her Instagram page again to share a photo of her insane diamond ring with her Instagram followers as she gushed that she was engaged to her soulmate. The photo earned her a ton of attention with 128,000 likes and 4,400 comments.

Previously, Wozniacki was engaged to golf star Rory McIlroy in 2014. But soon after they announced that they were engaged, they ended up telling fans that the engagement was called off.