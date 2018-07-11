The Queen’s Corgis And Other Dogs Are Absolutely Crushing On Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's latest pair of four-legged fans are a pair of Bernese Mountain dogs she met during her and Prince Harry's official tour in Dublin.

Meghan Markle shares a unique and endearing quality with the Queen – they both absolutely adore dogs. What’s more, they adore her back! Early Wednesday saw Meghan charming the furry pants off another group of dogs that belong to President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina, who hosted Prince Harry and Meghan during their royal tour of Dublin, Ireland, reports People.

The pair is visiting the Emerald Isle on their first official trip since they’ve been newlyweds. Royal fever gripped Dublin as Prince Harry and Meghan made their way through the capital, taking time to, as the royal couple put it, “meet as many Irish people as possible.”

Those Irish people apparently include hosts Michael Higgins and Sabina’s dogs who vied for the Prince and the Duchess of Sussex’s attention during their time there. The pair of Bernese Mountain dogs owned by the Higgins met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their stroll on the grounds. The royal couple happily greeted and bestowed the highest honor a dog can get in the way of scratching and patting the happy dogs. Brod is a male and Sioda is a female. Both have Gaelic names, with the name Brod meaning “pride” and Sioda meaning “silk.”

Both dogs showed they “really, really” wanted to be near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and demonstrated their affection in the way of wiggly butts and begs for pets as the foursome walked outside. Brod and Sioda made their way over to them and stayed with the prince and duchess almost the entire time of the visit. They even pleaded for more affection as the prince and duchess said their goodbyes.

Meghan Markle is well known for her love of dogs and other animals. The Duchess of Sussex previously showed her kindness by rescuing, Guy, a beagle, who is now living a regal dog’s life with his famous mom. Another dog that the duchess rescued is currently staying with a friend in the U.S.

Prince Harry commented about the affinity between the Duchess of Sussex and the royal corgis during an engagement interview back in November 2017, according to The Bark. In that interview, he said that the Queen’s pooches demonstrated they “were immediately fond of her.”

Prince Harry said that “he had spent the last 33 years being barked at.” He went on to tell that his bride-to-be walked in and “absolutely nothing.” Maybe that was a deal-breaker with Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan added to the conversation saying, “They were laying on my feet during tea!” To which Harry replied, “just wagging tails. I was like argh!”

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived Tuesday evening and met Taoiseach Leo Varanadkar, an Irish politician who has served as Leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach, Minister for Defense since June 2017. During that time, they had a great time at a summer garden party that took place in the British Embassy.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their farewells to President Michael Higgins, his wife Sabina and their affectionate canines, they were off to visit Trinity College, Croke Park, Aras an Uachtarain, and the famine memorial. No word yet if the official duties of the Duchess of Sussex will involve meeting more of her adoring four-legged subjects.