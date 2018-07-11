XXXTentacion Murder Case Sees Second Suspect Arrested [Breaking]

Michael Boatwright, 22, was arrested on July 5 on drug charges and served an arrest warrant five days later for his alleged role in the rapper's murder.

A second suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion was arrested in Deerfield Beach, Florida, more than two weeks after the first suspect was brought in for his alleged involvement in the case.

In a statement published Wednesday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, authorities confirmed that 22-year-old Michael Boatwright was arrested on July 5 on unrelated drug charges and was served an arrest warrant five days later, on Tuesday, July 10, for first-degree murder while he was incarcerated at the BSO’s Main Jail.

Boatwright was listed as one of two gunmen believed to have murdered XXXTentacion on the afternoon of June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The BSO statement also confirmed that authorities are still searching for the second gunman involved in the late rapper’s killing as well as a 22-year-old man named Robert Allen, who was described as a “person of interest” who might have some valuable information on the case. TMZ noted that Allen was allegedly on the surveillance video at the motorcycle shop where XXX was shot dead close to a month ago.

As previously noted by USA Today, Boatwright’s fellow suspect Allen was first named a person of interest last week and is also wanted on unrelated charges, as he allegedly violated his probation for possession of the drug flakka and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to TMZ, Michael Boatwright had previously been arrested for battery and had faced numerous drug-related and mental competency charges. The first suspect, Dedrick D. Williams, was charged with first-degree murder after police arrested him on the night of June 20 for driving without a license.

BREAKING NEWS: Michael Boatwright, 22, was one of two gunmen involved in the June 18 fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, authorities said. https://t.co/3dVln4uVHr — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 11, 2018

A report from the Miami Herald offered more information on Michael Boatwright’s past, noting that the suspected shooter’s probation stemmed from two incidents that took place when he was still a teenager. The first of the two alleged incidents, which both took place in November 2013, happened when Boatwright was a student at Pine Ridge Education Center, a school for students with “severe and continuous behavioral problems.” The report suggests that Boatwright pushed a security officer who tried to remove him from a classroom, then issued “profanity-seasoned” threats directed at both Pine Ridge and a BSO police officer.

Less than three weeks after the first incident, Boatwright was arrested after he allegedly sold $40 worth of cocaine to an undercover police officer.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was only 20-years-old when he was shot dead during an apparent robbery attempt on June 18, as he left the parking lot of Riva Motorsports and Marine, a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop.