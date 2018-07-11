Sofia Richie Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body While On Vacation In Greece With Scott Disick

If only we could all go on as many vacations as Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.

Once again, the pair jetted off to enjoy a romantic vacation together, this time in Mykonos, Greece. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Disick and Richie appeared to be having a serious conversation on their Grecian balcony. Disick was photographed wearing a white tee with his long hair slicked back and his bushy beard fully on display.

Richie, on the other hand, was looking stunning in an itty bitty black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The 19-year-old’s body looks incredible and perfectly shows off her taut abs. And she definitely looked like it was all play and no business with a messy top knot and minimal jewelry, wearing only a small silver necklace.

During their talk on the balcony, the pair also stopped a few times to share a kiss. Richie was also seen resting her head on Disick’s shoulder from time to time. The model also shared a few photos from her trip to Greece, which looks like it started on Monday, on her Instagram page. In one photo, she and Disick pose together in front of a big, white building as they stand on the beautifully patterned pavement.

In another photo from their trip, Richie showed off her toned abs yet again in a bikini top paired with some oversized pants. The model looks gorgeous with her hair straightened and at her back. She strikes a pose just in front of the beautiful Mykonos landscape, which is full of white houses.

One more photo from what already seems to be an amazing trip shows Richie sitting on the seat of a boat in a white tied top that exposes her abs and a light sweater skirt. The 19-year-old’s hair waves in the wind as she wears a subtle smile and rocks a pair of sunglasses.

So far, the photo has gotten a lot of attention from her followers with over 158,000 likes and 500-plus comments within just a few hours of posting. Some of Richie’s followers commented on the model’s beauty while countless other fans confessed that they were just a little bit jealous of Richie and her jet-setting lifestyle.

Full blown A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

“Always beautiful and classy Sofia.”

“Lovely photo of Sofia looking just like….SOFIA! Relaxed and very pretty,” one more fan wrote.

A few other fans commented on the post, saying that Richie looks like Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, while some others accused Richie of copying Kourt.

“Wow why does it seem like your doing the same thing kourtney does so similar almost same background,” a follower commented.

“Omg! U look like Kourtney,” another said.

It does not appear that Richie has replied to any comments or accusations on the photo.