‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Is So Exited To Be Brittany Cartwright’s Husband, Wants To Start A Family

Jax Taylor is ready to wed.

Jax Taylor celebrated his birthday on Tuesday night and afterward, he posted a sweet message on Instagram to his fiancée, Brittany Cartwright, who helped plan a fan celebration for him and Tom Sandoval at a roller skating rink in Los Angeles.

After posting an image of himself, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval and thanking a number of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Taylor shared a message to Cartwright, thanking her for all that she’s done and speaking of his excitement for their future.

“I want to give a special thanks to my fiancé, you continually surprise me every day, you always go above and beyond and I appreciate you so much,” he wrote. “I am so excited to be your husband and start our family!! I love you babe!! Thanks for the best birthday a guy could ask for.”

Just last month, after about three years of dating, aside from a three-month split in 2017, Taylor proposed to Cartwright while enjoying a dinner date at their favorite restaurant in Los Angeles, Neptune’s Net. A short time later, both Taylor and Cartwright confirmed their engagement on Instagram and revealed their special moment was filmed for the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright debuted their relationship during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and have chronicled their ups and downs on the show in the seasons since. So, it’s only fitting that they would also expose their engagement to the cameras for the show.

As for whether or not the couple’s upcoming wedding will be featured on the series, that has yet to be revealed. That said, Cartwright recently confirmed that she and Taylor have set a date and picked a location for their nuptials.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” she told People last week. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

Taylor and Cartwright are currently planning an engagement party and according to Taylor’s Twitter feed, it is going to be big.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Taylor and Cartwright were surprised with a party hours after their engagement and producers were seen in social media images of the event.