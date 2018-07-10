U.S. Embassy Warns Americans In U.K. To ‘Keep A Low Profile’ Amid Trump Visitation

As reported by AOL, an alert issued by the United States Embassy to the United Kingdom in London on Tuesday, July 10, warns U.S. citizens to “keep a low profile” whilst abroad in the greater British Isles during President Trump’s scheduled visit.

The warning comes with the information that organizers expect a chance that British protests against the president could escalate into violence, and that any Americans blatantly identifying themselves as such during those protests could potentially risk physical harm.

Trump is set to arrive in Britain this Thursday, July 12, following NATO meetings and as part of a greater tour around Europe, meeting with various different groups and delegates.

However, the president’s impending trip to Britain has stirred up quite a bit of controversy amongst citizens of our neighbor-nation across the pond, with thousands of protesters expected to take to the streets upon his arrival. Aside from this, a large balloon will also be flown over the city depicting the president as an orange, crying baby, which, despite causing the greatest controversy of the whole ordeal, was actually approved by Mayor Sadiq Khan of London, who notes that the city is a place of openness, tolerance, and diversity, which he believes Trump does not stand for at all.

A city of openness, tolerance, diversity – and the English breakfasts aren't bad either. We asked our American friends what living in London was like for them. — Mayor of London, July 9, 2018

Although politically and militarily Great Britain and the United States are some of each other’s greatest allies, citizens of the Isle are not all that thrilled with President Trump as a representative of the U.S., which was a thought process furthered amongst British citizens after Trump made comments on militant attacks in Britain, as well as his retweeting of a far-right U.K. party’s blatantly anti-Muslim Twitter post.

At the time of writing, AOL has shared that over 50,000 individuals have signed up online to take part in the anti-Trump protests upon his arrival. While there is another group planning to welcome the president, its planned attendance figure pales in comparison to that of those opposing him.

Trump, upon his arrival, will stay in the central-London home of the U.S. ambassador to Britain, which has since had a high metal fence erected outside of it for the president’s protection. While he is in England, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at her 16th century home, meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle as well as attend a black-tie dinner at the former home of Winston Churchill.

Following this, the president is also set to visit Scotland, where a reported 5,000 officers will be needed to handle his arrival, which would include specialist riot officers amongst other armed patrolmen and women.