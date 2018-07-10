‘The Bachelorette’ Star Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Virginity In Emotional Instagram Message

The Bachelorette contestant, Colton Underwood, dropped a major bombshell on Becca Kufrin during the most recent episode of the show, and fans were shocked by his confession.

During the episode in which Becca was busy narrowing down her group of guys to a final four, Colton revealed something very personal about himself. Underwood, 26, told The Bachelorette star that he was still a virgin, and she was taken aback by his statement. Now, he’s speaking out via his Instagram account to reveal how hard it was to reveal that private information not only to Kufrin but to the world.

Colton Underwood took to his Instagram account to open up more about his virginity bombshell, and how it has been both a blessing and a curse for him in life.

“On tonight’s episode I talk about something I typically avoid talking about at all costs, but it was appropriate for me to bring up. It’s something that I don’t talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know. I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me,” Colton Underwood told his fans via social media on Monday night.

Underwood also opened up about his feelings of being judged and fitting in during this life while harboring the secret that he is still a virgin at 26-years-old. He also asked everyone to have respect for him and his decision to abstain from sex and encouraged everyone to live their lives on their own terms.

“Anyone who feels like they are hiding their truth out of embarrassment or fear of being judged… I HAVE BEEN THERE. You are not alone, I have covered up my truth with lies and tried to “fit in” – while I thought fitting in was what I wanted, I’ve recently learned that being different is what I need. We all have something that we hold close to us and something that makes us unique in our own ways. I ask for respect from everyone I meet moving forward and I’m here to call on everyone that needs that extra motivation to be “different” – HERE IT IS. Be who you are. I love you all,” Underwood added.

During The Bachelorette’s recent episode, Colton Underwood explained to Becca Kufrin that he’s not waiting until marriage to have sex, but that he is only waiting for for the right person. Becca was so stunned by his confession that she needed to excuse herself and gather her thoughts. However, she returned and offered Colton a rose, guaranteeing him that he would be getting a hometown date in next week’s episode.