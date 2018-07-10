Comedian Michael Rapaport In Hot Water After Thai Cave Rescue Joke

Actor/comedian Michael Rapaport found himself in some hot water on Monday evening after some poor comedic timing on Twitter.

According to Fox News, the podcaster and sports announcer tweeted Monday.

“I haven’t seen someone try to get a Thai boy out of a hole this frantically since I walked in on Kevin Spacey in the men’s room at Chuckie Cheese.”

The actor attributed the joke to “Anonymous Comedian 7/9/2018.” However, followers weren’t too pleased with the joke. While the joke was meant to be a hit at actor Kevin Spacey, followers weren’t too pleased with the joke’s content after the recent soccer team who was stranded.

“Too soon???!!” tweeted one follower in response.

“That’s the kind of tweet you get from a D-list actor trying to stay relevant,” tweeted another follower.

The comedian has not deleted the tweet and has not responded to the recent comments or responses.

Rapaport is no stranger to headlines recently. The actor recently made comments about Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie coming out as pansexual in a video he posted on Instagram.

“So, this singer from some pop group called Panic! at the Disco just came out and told the world that he’s pansexual,” the 48-year-old says in the clip. “And it’s national f***ing news. A week before that, a really good actress, Tessa Thompson, came out, that she’s bisexual. Hashtag Tessa Thompson is bisexual. National f***ing news.”

The War At Home star also criticized actress Scarlett Johansson for playing a transgender man in her upcoming film and criticized transgender actor Trace Lysette after her statement about trans actors playing cisgender roles.

Rapaport made headlines again after taking down a man who was trying to open the emergency door mid-flight on the actor’s trip from Los Angeles to Houston. The actor grabbed the man by the collar and pulled him away from the door. The man was later found to be in distress and confused the emergency door for the bathroom door.

Rapaport is known for roles in films such as True Romance, Cop Land, and The Heat. He is currently the host of his own podcast titled I Am Rapaport Stereo and is also an announcer with Fox Sports.

In addition to his film roles, Rapaport is also known for his work in acclaimed television shows such as Justified, PrisonBreak, and Boston Public. In 2011, the actor directed Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest for HBO. The documentary was also his directional debut.