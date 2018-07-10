Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Has A Sex Addiction

Jada Pinkett Smith says she just "gets addicted" to things, and sex is one such thing.

Jada Pinkett Smith is an actress known for being open about her life — and all aspects of it — but her latest revelation may fall under the TMI category!

The Daily Mail is reporting that the wife of A-list actor Will Smith has revealed that she has an addiction to sex.

During an episode of Red Table Talk — an exclusive Facebook chat which she hosts with her mother, Adrienne, and with special guests August Alsina and Will Smith’s sister Ashley — Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she battled a lot of different addictions, but sex addiction was her biggest one.

She said that, when she was younger, she believed that everything “could be fixed by sex,” and it was only when she got older that she realized it couldn’t.

Jada also said that her addictions “jump around,” and that she’s also battled an addiction to drinking and to the gym.

But to her credit, she said, she realized she had a problem — especially when it came to drinking — and curbed it before things went too far. Jada Pinkett Smith said that she’d finished two bottles of wine, and was getting ready to reach for the third, when she figured she had a problem, and had reached “rock bottom.”

Jada also said that it was “easy” for her to cut herself off from her vices — that, even though she was a “binger,” she was also able to get the worst of her addictions under control pretty easily.

Jada recommends that those who are prone to addiction take a good look at themselves — that they determine why they are doing the destructive behaviors, and to identify the root of the problem, rather than try to cover it up with feeding the addiction.

Sex, she says, is a wonderful thing — but not if you’re doing it for all the wrong reasons.

This isn’t the first time that Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having a sex addiction. In a previous episode of Red Table Talk, Jada said that she not only had a sex addiction, she had an addiction to adult toys. She admitted that while she didn’t use toys with her partner, she had a “lot of experience” using adult toys on herself, and cautioned her daughter against going down that road, as she did.

It remains to be seen what else Jada Pinkett Smith will be so open — and so bold with — in the future.