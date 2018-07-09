Donald Trump Jr. Begs Hillary Clinton To Run For President Again In 2020, Even Though She Won The Popular Vote

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN___ #maga”

Donald Trump, Jr. begged Hillary Clinton to run for president again in 2020, even though Mrs. Clinton won the 2016 election by over three million in the popular vote.

As Newsweek reports, in a Sunday night tweet, Trump Jr. cited a Drudge Report tweet, which itself referenced a New York Post article that suggests that Hillary Clinton is running for president again, for the third time, in 2020. Trump Jr. is all about it.

“Is Hillary Clinton secretly planning to run in 2020?” PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN???????????? #maga https://t.co/IpFFzL1JQI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2018

The Post article in question, by Michael Goodwin, postulates that Mrs. Clinton is putting together a 2020 run. As evidence, he notes that Clinton’s political advocacy organization, Onward Together, which she formed in May 2017, has been sending out more and more messages with more and more urgency of late. Specifically, Clinton’s organization has mentioned her thoughts on the border-patrol crisis (“horrific”); mentioned that the organization has raised $1 million recently to help the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in fighting the immigration policy; and mentioned the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. All of this adds up to the supposed fact that Hillary is going to run again in 2020, says Goodwin.

“Onward Together… is a Clinton 2020 campaign vehicle in waiting… The odds are zero that she is playing community organizer just to be a kingmaker. When it comes to money and power, the Clintons assume charity begins at home.”

Bebeto Matthews / AP Images

Hillary, for her part, has not publicly stated any intention to run again in 2020. And indeed, Newsweek writer Jason Le Miere calls an 2020 Clinton run “unlikely.”

Though the 2016 election has been over for well over a year and a half now, Le Miere notes that Donald Trump continues to have a fixation on his former opponent. In the 12 months since winning the election, Trump mentioned Hillary at least 260 times in his tweets. Further, he continues to tweet about Hillary and to bring up her name at his rallies.

As for the 2020 election, as of this writing no Democrat has publicly announced plans to run against Trump in 2020, and indeed, any speculation as to who might run is just that: speculation.

In an Opinion piece, Inquisitr writer Josh Lami suggests three Democrats who might possibly beat Trump in 2020. One is Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 but ultimately lost out to Hillary in the primaries. Another is Barack Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden. The third and final candidate that Lami suggests is California Senator Kamala Harris, who hasn’t said anything official, but has reportedly been dropping hints that she might run.