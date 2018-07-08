‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Says Fans ‘Won’t See What’s Coming’ For Jack Pearson In Season 3

The Pearson patriarch's storyline will take an unexpected turn in the third season of the NBC drama.

This Is Us fans might want to brace themselves for more surprises ahead of the show’s upcoming third season. In a new interview with Gold Derby, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the NBC drama, said fans could be blindsided by his character’s storyline on the third season of the show.

“Won’t see what’s coming,” Ventimiglia said when asked to describe Jack’s story arc in three words.

“I’ve spoken a lot with Dan [Fogelman] and the writers before we had our hiatus and even while they’ve been in the room and what I’ve heard of what the third season is, people have an idea and they think they do but man, you have no idea. You won’t see what’s coming.”

Ahead of Ventimiglia’s interview with the entertainment site, his This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley described their characters’ Season 3 arcs, with Moore saying “Early days courtship,” and Hartley saying, “Discovery, self-aware and danger.”

Milo Ventimiglia pointed out that This Is Us viewers have only seen glimpses of 36 hours of Jack Pearson’s life in the prior 36 episodes of the series. But he hinted that some major revelations about Jack’s past that will play out in Season 3. Ventimiglia told Gold Derby the following.

“What we’re diving into for the third season, it’s gonna be things that man, his family had no idea about him. I think it’s really going to deepen that love. It’s like, ‘Wow, here’s the man who just wants his family to see the best and know the best and feel that love all the time,’ but Dad went through some pretty rough times.”

Milo Ventimiglia Says This is Us Season 3 Will Explore Jack in His 20s During the Vietnam War https://t.co/xvEBVFVe5R — People (@people) April 16, 2018

In the final moments of the This Is Us Season 2 finale, viewers saw Jack’s son, Kevin (Justin Hartley), heading to Vietnam with his new girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) in search of clues about his father’s past. For Season 3, Jack’s time in the Vietnam War will be heavily explored as Kevin undoubtedly unearths some secrets about his late father. Last month, Deadline reported that This Is Us signed renowned Vietnam journalist Tom O’Brien as a consultant for the Vietnam storyline for the show’s third season. O’Brien penned the 1990 literary masterpiece The Things They Carried, a collection of stories about the Vietnam War.

This Is Us fans know very little about the Pearson patriarch’s past. The character previously said he worked as a mechanic in the war but was later seen getting off of a military plane carrying an M-16 in a flashback scene. In another episode, it was revealed that Jack Pearson’s younger brother, Nicky, died in the Vietnam War.

This Is Us returns Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC