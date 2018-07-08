‘Incredibles 2’ Shatters Box Office Records In Historic Run, And Horror Is Ruling The Screen As Well

Disney and Pixar have another milestone hit on their hands, while horror movies also clean house.

Disney and Pixar are no strangers to box office to success. Marvel and Star Wars titles aside, Disney’s original titles are still hitting home runs on a regular basis.

Home to such box office darlings as the Toy Story franchise, as well as Cars and Monsters, Inc., Pixar puts out no shortage of financially successful films. Coco was released last year and took in more than $200 million at the domestic box office. Finding Dory, a sequel to Finding Nemo, had an impressive $486 million American theatrical run. Toy Story 3, also took well over $400 million at domestic box offices in 2010.

As ScreenRant is reporting today, Incredibles 2 looks to be the crowning jewel atop Pixar, as it will pass the $500 million domestic box office mark this weekend, a first for an animated film.

In terms of worldwide box office, Incredibles 2 has already neared $700 million. Surprising to some, Incredibles 2 has surpassed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in terms of box office success. Incredibles 2 is also a critically acclaimed title, picking up some prestige where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom fell short.

To date, Incredibles 2 is the third highest grossing picture of 2018, behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. All of the top three box office successes for the year are distributed by Buena Vista, the all-encompassing brand for subsidiaries of the Walt Disney Company.

Incredibles 2 may have been something of a surprise to box office experts in the film industry, but was always projected to be a box office hit. One of the more unlikely box office successes in 2018 was the horror film A Quiet Place. To date, A Quiet Place has made more than $187 million at the worldwide box office, having surpassed the Steven Spielberg epic fantasy/sci-fi picture Ready Player One, which took approximately $50 million less.

A group of Michael Myer costumed attendees, from the movie “Halloween”, during the 45th annual San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images) T.J. Kirkpatrick / Getty Images

Ready Player One had a production budget of $175 million while A Quiet Place had a significantly smaller budget of only $17 million, to put things into perspective. Horror is shattering expectations in more terms than just relative profitability, but in terms of sheer numbers.

Looking at other successful recent horror titles like IT, Insidious: The Lost Keys, Get Out, and Hereditary, it appears likely film studio executives will be betting on horror movies as a good investment for the foreseeable future.

Stephen King titles Pet Sematary, IT: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep are all on the roster for 2019 and 2020, while John Carpenter hopes to follow the horror success with a new Halloween film this October, featuring the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as she once again faces off against Michael Myers for the first time in more than 20 years.