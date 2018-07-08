‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Shares Her Thoughts On Best And Worst Players In Season 20 So Far

Big Brother matriarch and longtime host Julie Chen has shared her thoughts on which cast members of Season 20 have the potential to go far, and those she believes have the weakest game. Fans certainly have their opinions on Twitter regarding the best and worst gameplay by far, and the host seems to agree with the majority of the BB fanbase.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie admitted that Tyler Crispen has been playing the best game in the house. The Hilton Head lifeguard may have seemed aloof in pre-season interviews and in the first few days of filming, but Tyler has turned out to be one of the only cast members truly playing the game. Julie admitted to being impressed by Tyler, for a multitude of reasons.

“He has deals with just about everyone and covered all his bases. No bad feelings from his housemates and no bad blood on his hands despite being HOH and having to nominate two people. He’s proven to be good at physical competitions and liked by all the Houseguests,” Julie spoke of Tyler.

Tyler was Season 20’s first Head of Household, and to put the least amount of blood on his hands for the first nominations, he chose the two players who did the worst in the HOH competition: Sam Bledsoe and Steve Arienta.

When it comes to the worst players of Season 20, Julie gave that honor to bros Winston Hines and Brett Robinson. The host claimed the two exercise nuts needed to “step up their game” and said they are treating the competition like a vacation.

“They are treating this like a vacation. Granted, they didn’t have to do much as they were never in danger these past two weeks. So they spent their time making the B.B. house look like Workout Club Med central,” Julie joked.

Despite being decent in competitions, Winston and Brett have never been seriously targeted or discussed by past HOH Tyler and current HOH Kaitlyn Herman as potential nominees to go on the block. Most of the houseguests believed Winston and Brett’s #Level6 alliance member Angela Rummans was more of an athletic threat and rumblings of a backdoor regarding the fitness model were mentioned.

The Big Brother fanbase on Twitter isn’t too keen on Brett and Winston either, with many tweets attacking the two friends for being clueless.

“Winston & Brett are strategizing again. I have never seen two people with so little influence, talk so much game,” one fan tweeted.

Even Big Brother Season 19 winner Josh Martinez is not feeling the bros.

“Brett & Winston BRO not a fan,” the winner tweeted recently.

Big Brother will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST where two nominees will be put on the block. Another episode will follow on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.